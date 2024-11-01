Next-generation condition monitoring

January 2026 Sensors & Transducers

The next generation Sitrans MS200 multisensor from Siemens is setting new standards in condition monitoring. It delivers enhanced vibration diagnostics, onboard magnetic field detection and increased computing power for future-ready capabilities like KPI calculations. Engineered with intrinsically safe design principles, it’s prepared to meet future explosion protection requirements. This powerful upgrade enables improved predictive maintenance that makes industrial operations smarter, safer and more efficient.

This smart condition monitoring system uses IIoT sensors and offers AI-based monitoring of mechanical equipment such as pumps, compressors or gearboxes. Imminent failures are reliably detected before they occur, making predictive maintenance easy.

Benefits of the SITRANS SCM IQ include:

• Increased plant performance by avoiding unplanned downtime

• Low investment and operating costs

• Easy installation and fast commissioning

• Optimised, event-driven maintenance management

• Secure, open ecosystem that is quickly adaptable to new business challenges (not a standalone solution)

• System scalability from very small installations to extensive plant monitoring

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za





