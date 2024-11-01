Editor's Choice
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



All eyes on the modern DCS platform

January 2026 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

By Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, process automation at Schneider Electric.

Enough cannot be said about both the historical and current importance of distributed control systems (DCS) and their role in industrial automation. For years, plants have relied on the mismatch of small PLCs and proprietary ‘black boxes’ to manage localised tasks. While extremely effective at the time, these siloed systems often created unnecessary bottlenecks, complexity and rigidity. In contrast, modernised DCS platforms are no longer confined to hardware-dependent architectures, and have evolved to combine the strengths of both PLCs and DCS while adding capabilities that make them more open, resilient and collaborative.

Many strides

One of the most significant changes has been the advent of virtual controllers, which decouple software from hardware. Instead of tying control logic to a physical controller, it can now run on industrial PCs or virtual machines.

The benefits are tremendous; this change allows plants to deploy systems much faster, reduces dependence on specific hardware, and enables redundancy and failover at the virtualisation layer. Another advance is the use of containerisation technologies, such as Docker, which allow automation applications to be packaged into portable units that can run consistently across environments. This makes it easier to replicate or scale control logic across different sites, while reducing the risk of system-wide failures.

Containerisation offers the following important benefits:

Encapsulation: Applications, along with their dependencies such as libraries and configuration, are packaged into a single container.

Portability: Containers can run consistently across different environments, whether a developer’s laptop, a test server or a production cloud.

Isolation: Containers run independently of the host system, reducing conflicts between applications.

Scalability and automation.

Modern DCS platforms are also consolidating multiple design tools in a single, software-defined engineering environment. Again, this integration makes it easier to manage projects across their entire lifecycle and allow engineers to deploy updates remotely. Furthermore, the use of digital twins adds an additional layer of functionality and value, allowing for changes to be tested and validated before being deployed in live operations.


Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

The integration of edge and cloud computing has also reshaped the way plants operate. Real-time analytics at the edge can provide immediate insights into performance, while cloud-based monitoring enables centralised optimisation and collaboration across sites. Modern DCS are more agile. Plants can scale at will and can even adopt pay-as-you-go models. At the same time, virtualisation and containerisation make it easier to apply cybersecurity patches, reduce vulnerabilities, and comply with international standards such as IEC 62443.

AI and real-time analytics

We would be remiss if we don’t place the spotlight on AI and real-time analytics within the context of modern DCS, for example, instead of simply executing pre-set instructions, DCS platforms can now learn and adapt.

AI-driven algorithms, fed by continuous streams of process data, enable predictive maintenance by identifying equipment degradation long before it results in failure. This reduces downtime, extends the life of assets and prevents costly emergency repairs.

Meanwhile, real-time analytics provide operators with immediate visibility into plant performance, pinpointing inefficiencies and allowing adjustments on the fly to maintain optimal conditions. These intelligent capabilities also support continuous improvement. By analysing both historical and live data, AI-enhanced systems can uncover recurring issues, recommend corrective actions and even self-optimise control loops.

Industry lessons and solutions

Across industries, we are seeing the benefits that come with plant-wide standardisation and centralised control. In the chemical sector, multinational manufacturers have achieved significant reductions in engineering hours by adopting unified DCS architectures. In oil refining, centralised control rooms have allowed multiple process units to be managed from a single location. One large European refinery reported a 30% reduction in maintenance costs over five years after consolidating disparate control systems into a harmonised platform. Pharmaceuticals are also using standardised automation systems to rapidly roll out production expansions across global sites. Centralised recipe management and validation have allowed these manufacturers to cut project delivery times by months while ensuring compliance with strict regulatory requirements.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert (EAE) vendor-agnostic architecture represents this shift towards software-defined, open, future-ready automation. EAE is built on international standards, such as IEC 61499, and offers a modular, event-driven approach that makes engineering more flexible and reusable across projects and sites. It natively supports widely used industry protocols such as Modbus, Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture (OPC UA), and Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT).

This openness, in turn, reduces integration complexity, lowers engineering costs and makes it easier to connect legacy and modern equipment from multiple vendors. Ultimately, our EAE architecture consolidates automation logic into a single, adaptable platform, bridging the gap between PLC and DCS architectures.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


