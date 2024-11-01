South African businesses can alleviate energy price crisis

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

While grid instability remains a concern, the immediate and most critical driver of South African commercial and industrial (C&I) investment in renewable energy is the escalating cost of electricity. According to Matthew Cruise, an energy expert and business development executive at IMPOWER Solar, businesses are moving decisively to implement solar and battery storage solutions to achieve significant, immediate financial savings and long-term operational continuity.



Matthew Cruise, business development executive at IMPOWER Solar.

The focus has shifted from managing load shedding to mitigating the price crisis, which sees many businesses experiencing electricity bill increases of 20% to 30%, despite the average tariff adjustment being lower. This disparity is primarily due to disproportionately steep hikes in peak hour tariffs across certain tariff structures, such as the Mini Flex and Rural Flex.

“We are seeing a clear inflection point as for C&I; operations, solar is no longer a luxury for grid resilience, but a mandatory financial intervention,” says Cruise. “Eskom has structured price increases to maximise revenue during peak demand periods, making the financial case for solar and storage undeniable. Businesses are waking up to bills that have jumped 30%, and that’s the real prompt for action.”

IMPOWER Solar’s analysis highlights how a combined solar and storage solution directly addresses the financial and operational pressures facing C&I; clients:

• Immediate savings via power purchase agreements: For businesses without upfront capital, IMPOWER offers PPAs to install solar systems at no cost. The electricity generated is sold back to the client at approximately half the price of the current Eskom peak tariff, providing instant savings from day one.

• Accelerated return on investment (ROI): For businesses with capital, standalone solar offers a typical two-year ROI. By integrating a battery energy storage system (BESS), the ROI for the entire system extends to approximately four years, well within the standard 10-year warranty period for batteries and inverters, securing a guaranteed return multiple times the initial investment. The BESS is crucial for eliminating the high peak tariff consumption.

• Addressing the peak price problem: Battery storage allows businesses to shift consumption, drawing stored solar power during the expensive morning and evening peak hours, effectively locking out the costliest elements of the current tariff structure.

Beyond financial savings, investing in solar plus storage is the most impactful step a South African company can take to meet its environmental, social and governance objectives and prepare for upcoming regulations. South Africa’s grid-supplied electricity is among the world’s most carbon-intensive, resulting in an emission of approximately one kilogram of CO2 per kilowatt-hour consumed. By replacing up to 50% of daytime energy use with zero-emission solar power, businesses can immediately halve their Scope 2 emissions.

Furthermore, this proactive investment positions companies ahead of Phase Two of the Carbon Tax Act, where businesses will become liable for taxes on emissions resulting from Eskom electricity consumption. IMPOWER Solar is committed to partnering with C&I; clients to navigate this new energy landscape, turning the escalating energy price crisis into a strategic opportunity for financial gain and sustainability leadership.

