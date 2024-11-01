Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Meta and partners announce completion of 2Africa subsea cable system

January 2026 News

Meta, in partnership with leading global and regional telecommunications companies, has announced the completion and activation of the core 2Africa subsea cable system. The first cable to connect East and West Africa in a single, continuous system, linking Africa with the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, this achievement marks a historic milestone in digital infrastructure, establishing what is currently the world’s longest open-access subsea cable system, spanning three continents over 33 countries, and connecting 3 billion people.

The 2Africa system, architected and led by Meta in collaboration with partners including Bayobab (MTN Group), Orange, center3, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group and WIOCC, is set to transform connectivity for 3 billion people, including Africa’s 1,4 billion people over the next decade. With cutting-edge technology, 2Africa brings more subsea capacity than all of Africa’s subsea cables, combined, today, delivering faster, more reliable and cost-effective internet access to consumers and enterprises alike. 2Africa lays the foundation for transformative new AI experiences, economic growth and digital inclusion across the continent. Its completion serves as a testament to what can be achieved through visionary investment and robust collaboration. At the launch event, Meta reaffirmed its commitment to investing in Africa’s digital future.

“The completion of 2Africa is a monumental achievement, not just for Meta but for the entire continent. This project demonstrates what’s possible when vision, investment and collaboration come together, unlocking new opportunities for millions of Africans, empowering businesses and helping to accelerate economic growth. At Meta, we are proud to be the architects of this transformative infrastructure and remain deeply committed to investing in Africa’s digital future in partnership with the ecosystem.” said Kojo Boakye, vice president of public policy, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at Meta.

The 2Africa consortium, composed of both private and public sector leaders, exemplifies the power of collaboration in building the longest subsea cable system in the world. With the completion of 2Africa, millions of Africans will experience improved internet speeds, greater reliability and expanded access to digital services. Enterprises will benefit from enhanced connectivity, driving innovation, economic growth and global competitiveness.

“Completing the core 2Africa system is a milestone for open, reliable capacity spanning three continents. We built 2Africa to be open by design so more providers can connect, and people and businesses can get faster, more dependable service,” said Alex-Handrah Aime, vice president of network investments at Meta. “Under the surface, it’s engineered for scale, reliability and to power the next wave of cloud and AI experiences. Above the surface, it’s about everyday impact, from a student downloading a textbook in seconds to small businesses and entrepreneurs reaching new customers online. 2Africa lays the groundwork for inclusive growth today and the innovations we haven’t imagined yet.”

2Africa marks a defining moment for Africa’s digital future. By leading the design, funding and deployment of the world’s longest openaccess subsea cable to date, Meta and its partners are laying the foundation for faster, more reliable internet, new digital jobs and the next generation of online experiences. The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where Meta recognised consortium members for their outstanding collaboration in delivering 2Africa. The celebration also featured a symbolic 2Africa cable lightup ceremony marking a significant milestone in the partnership.

For more information contact Maurice Muthiani, Edelman Africa, +254 709 461 000, www.edelman.com/africa/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RS South Africa shapes future engineering talent
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa is demonstrating that nurturing future engineers goes beyond traditional classrooms or competitions. On STEM Day, the company shone a light on the full spectrum of its educational initiatives.

Read more...
ABB and Compu-Power bring high-efficiency UPS innovation to IS3 X-Change 2025
News
ABB recently participated in the 31st annual IS3X-Change 2025 in Cape Town, alongside its long-standing channel partner Compu-Power.

Read more...
UKZN’s SMART lab wins aviation award
News
: The SMART Lab at UKZN was awarded first place in the Aviation Research and Development category at the Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa’s award ceremony for outstanding contributions and achievements in the aviation sector.

Read more...
RS South Africa retains Level 2 B-BBEE status
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa has once again achieved Level 2 B-BBEE verification.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE unveils world class facility in Gqeberha
News
In a landmark event in the Eastern Cape attended by key customers and industry leaders, SEW-EURODRIVE officially opened its expanded state-of-the-art facility in Gqeberha, marking a major milestone in its strategy to strengthen regional support and deepen its footprint in the region.

Read more...
Africa’s brightest young battery innovators
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric and Enactus, the international NGO dedicated to inspiring students through entrepreneurial action, have announced the winners of the 2025 Energy Transition Battery Innovation Challenge, funded by the Schneider Electric Foundation. It empowers young innovators to design battery solutions addressing the region’s most pressing energy challenges.

Read more...
Africa’s strategic role in powering the global clean energy future
News
The 2026 Africa Energy Indaba is to spotlight Africa’s mineral wealth, industrialisation potential and the urgent need for sustainable value chain development.

Read more...
The road to the Indaba
News
The Africa Automation Indaba 2026 is set to become a landmark gathering for Africa’s automation, process control and manufacturing community. SA Instrumentation and Control will be running a dedicated editorial series spotlighting the voices, ideas and debates shaping Africa’s industrial future.

Read more...
Crash reconstruction tests advance vehicle safety research
News
The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Scientific Multidisciplinary Advanced Research Technologies (SMART) Lab recently participated in a series of collaborative crash reconstruction tests held at the Toyota Test Track.

Read more...
Siemens and HD Hyundai to accelerate revitalisation of USA shipbuilding
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed a memorandum of understanding with HD Hyundai to drive the revitalisation and modernisation of the commercial shipbuilding industry in the USA.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved