Meta and partners announce completion of 2Africa subsea cable system

January 2026 News

Meta, in partnership with leading global and regional telecommunications companies, has announced the completion and activation of the core 2Africa subsea cable system. The first cable to connect East and West Africa in a single, continuous system, linking Africa with the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, this achievement marks a historic milestone in digital infrastructure, establishing what is currently the world’s longest open-access subsea cable system, spanning three continents over 33 countries, and connecting 3 billion people.

The 2Africa system, architected and led by Meta in collaboration with partners including Bayobab (MTN Group), Orange, center3, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group and WIOCC, is set to transform connectivity for 3 billion people, including Africa’s 1,4 billion people over the next decade. With cutting-edge technology, 2Africa brings more subsea capacity than all of Africa’s subsea cables, combined, today, delivering faster, more reliable and cost-effective internet access to consumers and enterprises alike. 2Africa lays the foundation for transformative new AI experiences, economic growth and digital inclusion across the continent. Its completion serves as a testament to what can be achieved through visionary investment and robust collaboration. At the launch event, Meta reaffirmed its commitment to investing in Africa’s digital future.

“The completion of 2Africa is a monumental achievement, not just for Meta but for the entire continent. This project demonstrates what’s possible when vision, investment and collaboration come together, unlocking new opportunities for millions of Africans, empowering businesses and helping to accelerate economic growth. At Meta, we are proud to be the architects of this transformative infrastructure and remain deeply committed to investing in Africa’s digital future in partnership with the ecosystem.” said Kojo Boakye, vice president of public policy, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at Meta.

The 2Africa consortium, composed of both private and public sector leaders, exemplifies the power of collaboration in building the longest subsea cable system in the world. With the completion of 2Africa, millions of Africans will experience improved internet speeds, greater reliability and expanded access to digital services. Enterprises will benefit from enhanced connectivity, driving innovation, economic growth and global competitiveness.

“Completing the core 2Africa system is a milestone for open, reliable capacity spanning three continents. We built 2Africa to be open by design so more providers can connect, and people and businesses can get faster, more dependable service,” said Alex-Handrah Aime, vice president of network investments at Meta. “Under the surface, it’s engineered for scale, reliability and to power the next wave of cloud and AI experiences. Above the surface, it’s about everyday impact, from a student downloading a textbook in seconds to small businesses and entrepreneurs reaching new customers online. 2Africa lays the groundwork for inclusive growth today and the innovations we haven’t imagined yet.”

2Africa marks a defining moment for Africa’s digital future. By leading the design, funding and deployment of the world’s longest open access subsea cable to date, Meta and its partners are laying the foundation for faster, more reliable internet, new digital jobs and the next generation of online experiences. The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where Meta recognised consortium members for their outstanding collaboration in delivering 2Africa. The celebration also featured a symbolic 2Africa cable lightup ceremony marking a significant milestone in the partnership.

