Automation solution for waste management at incineration facility

January 2026 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Valmet is to deliver an automation system to Seongnam City’s incineration facility currently under construction in South Korea. The order was placed by GS E&C, the EPC contractor for the facility. By leveraging intelligent automation, the plant will optimise energy production, minimise emissions and deliver efficient, consistent performance throughout its entire lifecycle. The solution will also give operators complete visibility and control over every stage of the waste-to-energy process.

“With our strong presence in South Korea’s waste-to-energy sector and experience in many local projects, we help our customers improve energy efficiency, advance local waste management and support decarbonisation by producing renewable energy,” says Wanmo Yoon, sales manager at Valmet’s automation solutions business area.

Valmet is to deliver a Valmet distributed control system (DCS) to Seongnam City’s incineration facility. This is designed to improve local waste management and produce renewable energy. Equipped with two incineration lines with stoker-type boilers, the facility will be able to process up to 500 tons of municipal waste per day and generate up to 9,9 megawatts of clean electricity. Commercial operation is scheduled to begin early 2028.

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet DCS and an information management system to control two stoker-type boilers, along with the web-pased Valmet DNAe User Interface in the control room. The scope also covers the balance of plant (BOP) for the new incineration facility, including engineering, design, commissioning and supervision services.

Valmet provides comprehensive waste-to-energy solutions that enhance waste incineration performance and support the energy transition.

For more information contact Daniel Roberts, Valmet South Africa, +27 31 539 8640 , [email protected], www.valmet.com





