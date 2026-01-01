Editor's Choice
Circuit breaker innovations

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

By Kamogelo Makwana, power products offer manager at Schneider Electric.

Recent advancements in circuit breaker technology have seen a major step forward in setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in data centres, industrial and commercial infrastructure. When considering power efficiency challenges in such environments, several critical issues emerge. These environments typically experience high energy demand, driven not only by the operational requirements of running servers and equipment, but also by the intensive cooling systems needed to maintain optimal performance, especially in data centres.


Kamogelo Makwana, power products offer manager at Schneider Electric.

Many of the inefficiencies stem from this dual energy burden of sustaining uninterrupted operations while managing temperature control effectively. In addition, there’s a growing imperative to integrate renewable energy sources into their ecosystems to mitigate environmental impact and reduce reliance on conventional power grids.

South Africa faces many of the same power efficiency challenges seen globally across data centres and industrial or commercial infrastructure. Escalating energy demands remain a central concern, particularly in data centres, where continuous operation and high-performance cooling systems drive substantial consumption.

Lack of energy reliability

While load shedding has eased in recent months, the availability of stable grid power remains inconsistent, making energy reliability a persistent hurdle. In this context, facilities are also grappling with the need to adopt emerging technologies that optimise energy usage and enable seamless integration of renewable sources.

Addressing these interconnected challenges is essential for improving overall energy efficiency, enhancing sustainability and supporting long-term resilience across infrastructure sectors.

Innovations in low-voltage circuit breakers not only enhance operational continuity, but also support sustainability goals by minimising waste and promoting effective energy management practices. Furthermore, improved safety features protect maintenance personnel while ensuring reliable power distribution.

For example, the emergence of smart technologies in electrical distribution, particularly IoT-enabled circuit breakers, has redefined the way facilities manage power efficiency and operational reliability. This is because real-time monitoring empowers facilities to respond swiftly to dynamic electrical conditions. This capability enables operators and end users to make informed, real-time decisions that directly impact energy efficiency and system uptime.

Remote monitoring and control

IoT-enabled circuit breakers allow for remote monitoring and control, reducing the need for physical presence. When excessive power consumption is detected, maintenance personnel can be deployed immediately, minimising downtime and preventing cascading failures. At the same time, real-time analytics, powered by AI within power monitoring software associated with the equipment, help diagnose potential equipment failures, pinpointing root causes behind power anomalies, energy wastage and operational inefficiencies.

The remote monitoring and control capabilities offered by IoT offer significant advantages in operation efficiency, reliability, cost efficiency and safety to personnel. Personnel safety in electrical installations and operations remains one of the most crucial points in data centres and large-scale infrastructure. Remote control offers reduced exposure of personnel to arc flash risks, which account for an estimated 80% of personnel fatalities in electrical installations.

The most valuable and expensive asset for any company is personnel. Aside from the financial and operational implications, the cost of human life cannot be calculated, and this would also come with legal and reputational implications to employers. Beyond equipment, these technologies play a vital role in safeguarding personnel.

Transformative shift

In the realm of power distribution, the integration of IoT-enabled circuit breakers, such as those in Schneider Electric’s MTZ Active range, ushers in a transformative shift. These devices bring intelligence and connectivity to critical infrastructure, fundamentally changing how efficiency, maintenance and sustainability are managed.

Ultimately, emerging technologies like real-time data access and predictive maintenance capabilities are significantly reshaping energy management. IoT-enabled breakers allow end users to gain access to real-time data that drives fact-based decision making, enabling facilities to operate at peak efficiency, prevent unnecessary energy use, protect equipment and personnel and support carbon reduction goals. This minimises inefficiencies, reduces excessive energy consumption and ensures operations run with minimal disruption.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


