UKZN’s SMART lab wins aviation award



Nkosingiphile Langa receiving the Aviation Research and Development Award award on behalf of the SMART Lab.

The Scientific Multidisciplinary Advanced Research Technologies (SMART) Lab at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is actively involved in applied research aimed at addressing real-world engineering challenges. A significant portion of the lab’s work focuses on the aviation sector where researchers are developing methods to enhance autonomous control and improve flight safety. Although much of this work is conducted on drones and through simulation, the goal is to produce technologies that can ultimately be transferred to larger, crewed aircraft. This approach allows cost-effective experimentation while maintaining relevance to full-scale aviation systems.

The Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa recently held an award ceremony for outstanding contributions and achievements in the aviation sector. The SMART Lab was awarded first place in the Aviation Research and Development category for its sustained innovation and impact in the sector. Nkosingiphile Langa accepted the award on behalf of the lab. Langa’s own research focuses on advancing drone-based inspection capabilities, particularly in hard-to-access areas, further demonstrating the lab’s commitment to practical, high-value engineering solutions.

For more information contact Riaan Stopforth, UKZN, +27 72 255 3330 , [email protected], www.ukzn.ac.za





