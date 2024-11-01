ABB and Compu-Power bring high-efficiency UPS innovation to IS3 X-Change 2025

ABB recently participated in the 31st annual IS3 X-Change 2025 in Cape Town, alongside its long-standing channel partner Compu-Power. The two companies highlighted their collaborative approach to high-efficiency uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions for data centres and AI applications, technologies that are fast becoming the backbone of Africa’s digital future.



Ryan Chetty, business unit manager at Compu-Power.

ABB’s Mehdi Rajehi, sales service and project execution leader for power protection, MEA delivered a presentation entitled ‘LV/MV High-Efficiency UPS Solution for Data Centres and AI Applications’. The session explored ABB’s latest advancements in UPS design and energy efficiency, including its unique single-conversion medium-voltage UPS system, the only one of its kind currently on the market.

“Our relationship with Compu-Power stretches back many years and has evolved into a powerful partnership,” said Ivor Becks, UPS sales specialist at ABB. “ABB’s acquisition of the original Swiss UPS manufacturer that formed the basis of this collaboration laid the foundation for the strong synergy we have today. Together, we offer complete end-to-end solutions, from power protection to data monitoring, that meet the complex needs of data-driven industries.”

The event provided an ideal platform for ABB and Compu-Power to demonstrate how integrated power solutions can enhance operational efficiency and resilience in sectors such as mining, petrochemicals and IT infrastructure. A subsidiary of iOCO Ltd., Compu-Power is a Level 1 BBBEE-certified company with more than 4600 employees and partnerships with over 90 OEMs, including ABB as its exclusive UPS partner.

“We are proud to represent ABB’s world-class UPS technology,” said Nicky de Clerk, business development and marketing manager at Compu-Power. “We do not simply sell products, we deliver solutions tailored to customer needs. From large-scale data centres to retail outlets, our collaboration with ABB enables us to provide a full complement of reliable, energy-efficient power systems. Events like X-Change allow us to demonstrate that we are more than a box mover. We are solution architects who understand the customer’s operational pain points.”

Ryan Chetty, business unit manager at Compu-Power, added: “We aim to bring ABB’s UPS expertise to our extensive African footprint. From our head office in Johannesburg, we support customers across the SADC region, East Africa and West Africa, reaching markets such as Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana. With over two decades of experience, we design resilient power backup systems that keep critical infrastructure running. X-Change gave us the perfect platform to engage directly with industry leaders and decision makers.”

Hosted annually by Industrial Software Solutions (IS3), X-Change is Africa’s leading industrial software and innovation event. Now in its 31st year, the conference brings together senior professionals from across sectors including mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, water, power and infrastructure. This year’s edition debuted a fresh format in Cape Town, with interactive sessions, live technology showcases and in-depth discussions on digital transformation, AI and sustainable automation.

Becks concluded: "ABB and Compu-Power share a vision of reliability, sustainability and partnership. Events like X-Change strengthen that connection and reaffirm our joint commitment to powering Africa's data-driven future."

