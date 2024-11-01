Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Real-time modelling is the key to a resilient, bi-directional energy grid

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

By Nishandra Baijnath, systems architect for digital automation at Schneider Electric.

Utilities and municipalities are facing a challenge as the country’s legacy power grid, engineered for one-way energy delivery from centralised suppliers to end-users, must rapidly evolve to meet a new paradigm.

South Africa’s electrical grid is a classic example of a traditional power system designed for one-way energy flow. Historically, generation was located close to the fuel source, which saw coal-fired power stations concentrated in Mpumalanga. These stations fed power into high-voltage (HV) yards, which then connected to the national transmission network. This network transported electricity across the country, eventually stepping down the voltage through distribution infrastructure to serve consumers and large power users.

This linear model, from generation to consumption, worked well for decades. Today, however, it is being fundamentally disrupted as South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis has sparked large-scale investment in distributed energy resources (DERs), including rooftop solar, wind farms and microgrids.


Nishandra Baijnath, systems architect for Digital Automation at Schneider Electric.

As a result, households and businesses are no longer ‘just consumers’. They are becoming energy generators, often producing more electricity than they consume with the ability to feed the excess back into the grid. This evolution challenges the original design of our grid, which was not built to handle bi-directional flows, and without adaptation, we risk instability and inefficiency.

Vulnerability in modern grids

However, while DERs are essential for decarbonisation, they introduce volatility, which underscores a key vulnerability in modern grids. Sudden changes, like load drops or solar PV disconnections, cause power swings that disrupt voltage and frequency balance.

In South Africa, Eskom Transmission monitors system frequency closely. When demand exceeds supply, load shedding is triggered to prevent a total blackout. Frequency is directly affected by voltage fluctuations, and DERs can amplify these effects if not properly managed.

That is where real-time grid modelling becomes critical. It allows utilities to track, predict and manage these dynamic energy flows, ensuring grid reliability even as Eskom’s supply fluctuates. By integrating DERs intelligently, we can offset generation shortfalls and maintain a stable, resilient energy system.

Real-time modelling gives utilities and municipalities early visibility into potential power system anomalies such as voltage dips, frequency swings and load imbalances before they escalate. This faster detection enables quicker response and targeted intervention, helping prevent outages and protect critical infrastructure.

Voltage and frequency fluctuations can severely damage equipment like transformers and motors. By using real-time modelling, grid operators can simulate these conditions and anticipate these swings, act proactively and maintain system stability, even as DERs add complexity to the network.

Adding digital twin technology, DERMS and GIS

At the same time, grid reliability can also be improved by deploying digital twin technology, which creates a real-time virtual replica of the physical grid and assets such as transformers, cables and overhead lines, complete with electrical characteristics. This enables operators to simulate, monitor and compute power flows dynamically, not just theoretically.

When integrated with Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the model gains spatial intelligence, such as asset location, load concentration and environmental factors like cloud cover. This allows for more informed decision making and predictive grid behaviour.

Add Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS), and you unlock orchestration of rooftop solar, microgrids and other DERs. DERMS balances supply and demand, supports grid stability during outages and enables bi-directional energy flow by accurately calculating the capacity of DERs the network can host based on dynamic operating envelopes

Together, digital twin technology, DERMS and GIS form the backbone of a more resilient, intelligent grid that adapts to complexity, decentralisation and real-time conditions. By using GIS system extensions, like Schneider Electric’s ArcFM, utilities can build detailed, accurate models of the electrical distribution network.

This modelling is essential for DERMS to understand how DERs interact with the grid and to perform control and optimisation functions effectively. This allows DERMS to receive up-to-date network states, which is crucial for managing DER dispatch, voltage regulation and islanding scenarios.

When dynamic power flows and grid capacity are not properly accounted for, every new addition, whether a DER or a corrective measure, can unintentionally destabilise the system. Balancing these variables requires deep expertise, because even well-intentioned interventions can worsen instability.

As power grids continue to evolve with the integration of DERs, the risk also escalates as voltage and frequency fluctuations accumulate. Without real-time modelling and visibility, protection systems may misfire and the grid edges closer to outage conditions. Overlooking these dynamics can compromise reliability and trigger cascading failures.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

South African businesses can alleviate energy price crisis
Electrical Power & Protection
While grid instability remains a concern, the immediate and most critical driver of South African commercial and industrial investment in renewable energy is the escalating cost of electricity.

Read more...
All eyes on the modern DCS platform
Schneider Electric South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Modernised DCS platforms are no longer confined to hardware-dependent architectures. These systems have evolved to combine the strengths of both PLCs and DCS while adding capabilities that make them more open, resilient and collaborative.

Read more...
Why choose between Capex and Opex if you can Totex?
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In a sector marked by cyclical demand, high capital intensity, and increasing regulatory and sustainability pressures, mining, minerals and metals (MMM) companies are re-evaluating how they approach procurement and investment.

Read more...
AI and the smart factory
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Imagine walking into a factory where machines can think ahead, predict problems before they happen and automatically make adjustments to realise peak performance. This isn’t science fiction, it’s happening right now as AI continues to transform how we run industrial operations.

Read more...
Why your supply chain should be a competitive advantage
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The last five years have placed unprecedented strain on global supply chains. Leading companies are turning the challenge into an opportunity to transform their supply chains into a competitive advantage.

Read more...
Shielding data centre growth from the looming power crunch
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Today’s digital economy is placing unprecedented strain on the power grid. The good news is that these challenges are not insurmountable. By adopting proactive strategies such as alternative power sources, infrastructure planning and software, operators can secure capacity, build resilient facilities and scale sustainably.

Read more...
Circuit breaker innovations
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Recent advancements in circuit breaker technology have seen a major step forward in setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in data centres, industrial and commercial infrastructure.

Read more...
Common battery tester errors and what they mean
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Battery testers help quickly assess battery health, diagnose issues, and determine whether a battery needs a charge or replacement. This guide covers some of the most common battery tester errors, what they mean, and what can cause them.

Read more...
Buildings and microgrids for a greener future
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Buildings are no longer passive consumers of power. Structures of almost every size are evolving into dynamic energy ecosystems capable of generating, storing and distributing their own electricity. Forming part of this exciting transformation are microgrids.

Read more...
Cathodic protection design considerations that influence ESG outcomes
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Electrical Power & Protection
Major infrastructure like wharves, bridges, pipelines and tanks are at constant risk of corrosion. David Celine, managing director of cathodic protection specialist Omniflex, explains how CP system design can support ESG commitments, while simultaneously lowering costs and improving maintenance capabilities.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved