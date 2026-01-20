Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

RS South Africa shapes future engineering talent

January 2026 News

RS South Africa is demonstrating that nurturing future engineers goes beyond traditional classrooms or competitions. On STEM Day, the company shone a light on the full spectrum of its educational initiatives, from university-level competitions like the Formula Student Build Fund, to the GirlCode partnership, and the global Engineers of Tomorrow campaign. Each initiative is part of a bigger vision to create learning experiences that spark curiosity, build resilience and cultivate problem-solving skills essential for tomorrow’s innovators.

Through Engineers of Tomorrow, RS is able to celebrate and support students and innovators who are already shaping a better world. This initiative reinforces its commitment to the education sector and advances its ESG strategy, while turning ideas into meaningful action. “STEM education is not just about mastering equations or coding languages, it’s about inspiring young minds to see possibilities where others see barriers. Through our programmes, we provide students with the tools, mentorship and exposure they need to transform ideas into real-world solutions,” says Wesley Hood, education and social impact specialist at RS South Africa.

The Engineers of Tomorrow campaign equips teachers, students and institutions with hands-on STEM resources, digital learning tools and interactive experiences that make engineering accessible and exciting. From school workshops to community outreach projects, the campaign aims to cultivate curiosity and confidence in young learners, with a particular focus on underrepresented groups in STEM fields.

At university level, the Formula Student Build Fund enables teams to design, build and race single-seater cars, turning theoretical knowledge into practical innovation. Applications for the 2025 Build Fund close on 20 January 2026, and successful teams will be announced on 5 February 2026. This initiative, along with RS’s mentorship programmes and educational partnerships, impacts hundreds of students nationwide, helping them gain practical skills, teamwork experience and confidence in engineering.

Programmes, like GirlCode, showcase RS’s commitment to inclusivity, encouraging young women to explore coding, engineering and technology through interactive workshops and hackathons. These efforts address the urgent need for diversity in STEM careers, ensuring that the engineers of tomorrow reflect the full spectrum of South African talent.

“Every programme we support is about skills, confidence, creativity and agency. We want students to see themselves as innovators, problem-solvers and leaders in their communities. That’s the future we are building together,” concludes Hood.

RS South Africa invites educators, students and institutions to explore its Engineers of Tomorrow initiatives and become part of a growing community dedicated to shaping the next generation of engineers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ABB and Compu-Power bring high-efficiency UPS innovation to IS3 X-Change 2025
News
ABB recently participated in the 31st annual IS3X-Change 2025 in Cape Town, alongside its long-standing channel partner Compu-Power.

Read more...
UKZN’s SMART lab wins aviation award
News
: The SMART Lab at UKZN was awarded first place in the Aviation Research and Development category at the Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa’s award ceremony for outstanding contributions and achievements in the aviation sector.

Read more...
Meta and partners announce completion of 2Africa subsea cable system
News
Meta, in partnership with leading global and regional telecommunications companies, has announced the completion and activation of the core 2Africa subsea cable system. This marks a historic milestone in digital infrastructure, establishing what the world’s longest open-access subsea cable system.

Read more...
RS South Africa retains Level 2 B-BBEE status
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa has once again achieved Level 2 B-BBEE verification.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE unveils world class facility in Gqeberha
News
In a landmark event in the Eastern Cape attended by key customers and industry leaders, SEW-EURODRIVE officially opened its expanded state-of-the-art facility in Gqeberha, marking a major milestone in its strategy to strengthen regional support and deepen its footprint in the region.

Read more...
Africa’s brightest young battery innovators
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric and Enactus, the international NGO dedicated to inspiring students through entrepreneurial action, have announced the winners of the 2025 Energy Transition Battery Innovation Challenge, funded by the Schneider Electric Foundation. It empowers young innovators to design battery solutions addressing the region’s most pressing energy challenges.

Read more...
Africa’s strategic role in powering the global clean energy future
News
The 2026 Africa Energy Indaba is to spotlight Africa’s mineral wealth, industrialisation potential and the urgent need for sustainable value chain development.

Read more...
The road to the Indaba
News
The Africa Automation Indaba 2026 is set to become a landmark gathering for Africa’s automation, process control and manufacturing community. SA Instrumentation and Control will be running a dedicated editorial series spotlighting the voices, ideas and debates shaping Africa’s industrial future.

Read more...
Crash reconstruction tests advance vehicle safety research
News
The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Scientific Multidisciplinary Advanced Research Technologies (SMART) Lab recently participated in a series of collaborative crash reconstruction tests held at the Toyota Test Track.

Read more...
Siemens and HD Hyundai to accelerate revitalisation of USA shipbuilding
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed a memorandum of understanding with HD Hyundai to drive the revitalisation and modernisation of the commercial shipbuilding industry in the USA.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved