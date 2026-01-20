RS South Africa shapes future engineering talent

January 2026 News

RS South Africa is demonstrating that nurturing future engineers goes beyond traditional classrooms or competitions. On STEM Day, the company shone a light on the full spectrum of its educational initiatives, from university-level competitions like the Formula Student Build Fund, to the GirlCode partnership, and the global Engineers of Tomorrow campaign. Each initiative is part of a bigger vision to create learning experiences that spark curiosity, build resilience and cultivate problem-solving skills essential for tomorrow’s innovators.

Through Engineers of Tomorrow, RS is able to celebrate and support students and innovators who are already shaping a better world. This initiative reinforces its commitment to the education sector and advances its ESG strategy, while turning ideas into meaningful action. “STEM education is not just about mastering equations or coding languages, it’s about inspiring young minds to see possibilities where others see barriers. Through our programmes, we provide students with the tools, mentorship and exposure they need to transform ideas into real-world solutions,” says Wesley Hood, education and social impact specialist at RS South Africa.

The Engineers of Tomorrow campaign equips teachers, students and institutions with hands-on STEM resources, digital learning tools and interactive experiences that make engineering accessible and exciting. From school workshops to community outreach projects, the campaign aims to cultivate curiosity and confidence in young learners, with a particular focus on underrepresented groups in STEM fields.

At university level, the Formula Student Build Fund enables teams to design, build and race single-seater cars, turning theoretical knowledge into practical innovation. Applications for the 2025 Build Fund close on 20 January 2026, and successful teams will be announced on 5 February 2026. This initiative, along with RS’s mentorship programmes and educational partnerships, impacts hundreds of students nationwide, helping them gain practical skills, teamwork experience and confidence in engineering.

Programmes, like GirlCode, showcase RS’s commitment to inclusivity, encouraging young women to explore coding, engineering and technology through interactive workshops and hackathons. These efforts address the urgent need for diversity in STEM careers, ensuring that the engineers of tomorrow reflect the full spectrum of South African talent.

“Every programme we support is about skills, confidence, creativity and agency. We want students to see themselves as innovators, problem-solvers and leaders in their communities. That’s the future we are building together,” concludes Hood.

RS South Africa invites educators, students and institutions to explore its Engineers of Tomorrow initiatives and become part of a growing community dedicated to shaping the next generation of engineers.

