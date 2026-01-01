Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Cathodic protection design considerations that influence ESG outcomes

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Major infrastructure like wharves, bridges, pipelines and tanks are at constant risk of corrosion. Traditionally, infrastructure was protected using phase control cathodic protection (CP) systems, but these pose several challenges such as the expense of copper cabling and the associated power loss. This is a bigger problem than ever in the age of ESG reporting. David Celine, managing director of cathodic protection specialist Omniflex, explains how CP system design can support ESG commitments, while simultaneously lowering costs and improving maintenance capabilities.

All impressed current CP (ICCP) systems use a transformer rectifier unit (T/R) to supply the necessary electrical current for ongoing protection. There are two main types of T/R to choose from for ICCP systems: phase control and switch-mode.

In phase control systems, AC power is passed through a large AC transformer before being rectified to produce a controlled DC output to the anodes. In switch-mode systems, AC power is first rectified to high voltage DC power and then much smaller high frequency transformers and rectifiers are used to create controlled DC outputs. This technique allows smaller and more efficient outputs to be created that can be more easily controlled.

While phase control systems were the historical go-to for CP consultants globally, ESG commitments, which are becoming increasingly important for asset owners, make switch-mode systems more compelling than ever. This is particularly true for concrete structures where a larger number of small zones need to be protected.

CP system design supports ESG

For asset owners and infrastructure managers, ESG is becoming increasingly crucial for driving sustainable and responsible operations while enhancing long-term value. Strong ESG practices mitigate environmental risks such as corrosion and climate change impacts, ensure worker safety and promote transparent, data-driven decision making. Furthermore, ESG initiatives align operations with global sustainability goals, reinforcing a commitment to preserving resources and fostering resilience in critical infrastructure.

Reduction of CO2 emissions, and therefore increasing electrical power usage efficiency, is a major factor when reporting ESG. This is an area where switch-mode CP systems excel compared with phase control systems. A phase control system running at 100% capacity is at best 80 to 85% efficient. However, because of oversizing, systems never run at a 100% capacity. In real-world applications, phase control systems generally operate at 60% efficiency at most.

Furthermore, as phase control systems rely on a single large T/R to distribute current across a whole structure, they require extensive copper cabling for use. This is both extremely expensive and causes power loss. In fact, phase control systems often lose around half their voltage in the cabling, further reducing the efficiency. Alternatively, switch-mode CP systems consistently operate at 90% efficiency, even when running at 50% capacity, meaning overall power consumption is dramatically lower than in phase control systems.

Small, compact switch-mode T/Rs also make the technology ideal for use in distributed CP systems on large structures, where locating T/Rs closer to the anodes significantly reduces installation costs due to reduced cabling while lowering energy costs due to reduced volt drops in the cabling. By placing T/Rs closer to individual anodes in this way, copper losses are largely eliminated and over 80% of the power supplied reaches the anodes. Beyond the lower installation costs for switch-mode systems, they are also more sustainable, with CO2 emissions often less than half of those generated when installing a phase control system.

Another way to improve ESG criteria for systems is to incorporate remote monitoring. This provides asset owners with access to real-time data on an ongoing basis including total power consumption, anode current outputs, reference electrode test data and anode health condition.

Using this live data, engineers can quickly identify abnormalities and address any problems before they escalate, ensuring ongoing asset protection. Furthermore, as CP protected infrastructure is often located in hazardous and difficult-to-access environments, using remote monitoring can lessen the need for technicians to physically inspect systems, improving worker safety.

In an increasingly ESG-conscious world, adopting a CP system design philosophy that lowers costs, power consumption and CO2 emissions while providing more data for owners and managers and improving worker safety is the answer.

To find out more about Omniflex’s cathodic protection offering visit www.tinyurl.com/y4w8vhf9


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

South African businesses can alleviate energy price crisis
Electrical Power & Protection
While grid instability remains a concern, the immediate and most critical driver of South African commercial and industrial investment in renewable energy is the escalating cost of electricity.

Read more...
Real-time modelling is the key to a resilient, bi-directional energy grid
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Utilities and municipalities are facing a challenge as the country’s legacy power grid, engineered for one-way energy delivery from centralised suppliers to end-users, must rapidly evolve to meet a new paradigm.

Read more...
Shielding data centre growth from the looming power crunch
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Today’s digital economy is placing unprecedented strain on the power grid. The good news is that these challenges are not insurmountable. By adopting proactive strategies such as alternative power sources, infrastructure planning and software, operators can secure capacity, build resilient facilities and scale sustainably.

Read more...
Circuit breaker innovations
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Recent advancements in circuit breaker technology have seen a major step forward in setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in data centres, industrial and commercial infrastructure.

Read more...
Upgrading an outdated alarm monitoring system
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Legacy alarm replacement specialist, Omniflex has successfully upgraded Guernsey Electricity’s MPAS90 alarm annunciator systems, which were first installed decades ago and are obsolete.

Read more...
Common battery tester errors and what they mean
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Battery testers help quickly assess battery health, diagnose issues, and determine whether a battery needs a charge or replacement. This guide covers some of the most common battery tester errors, what they mean, and what can cause them.

Read more...
Africa’s digital future – building critical power infrastructure for data centre leadership
Electrical Power & Protection
Africa’s digital economy is growing rapidly, and countries like South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya are leading the way. However, a major challenge remains. Sustainable and reliable power systems must form the backbone of Africa’s digital growth to ensure lasting success.

Read more...
Recovering condensate and waste heat
Electrical Power & Protection
According to Associated Energy Services, strong partnerships with thermal energy users optimise opportunities to benefit from condensate return. waste heat recovery and the prevention of system contamination.

Read more...
Quantum engine powered by particle entanglement
Electrical Power & Protection
In a landmark achievement that signals a new era in energy research, a team of physicists in China has carried out the first successful test of a quantum engine powered by particle entanglement. This technological breakthrough represents a fundamental shift in our approach to energy production.

Read more...
Advancing sustainability in South Africa’s fruit industry
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric, together with Technoserve Medium Voltage, has implemented its advanced SF6-free MV switchgear at Two-a-Day situated in Grabouw in the Overberg district.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved