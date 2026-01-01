Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Buildings and microgrids for a greener future

January 2026 IT in Manufacturing

By Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, MGRID, MEA at Schneider Electric.

Buildings are no longer passive consumers of power. Structures of almost every size are evolving into dynamic energy ecosystems capable of generating, storing and distributing their own electricity. Forming part of this exciting transformation are microgrids. While these systems usually conjure images of industrial facilities and remote mining, they actually enable buildings to manage energy with great efficiency. As energy systems decentralise and digital technologies advance, microgrids are fast becoming an essential feature for buildings.

“Most buildings already have some form of backup power whether it’s solar panels, batteries or generators,” explains Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, MGRID, MEA at Schneider Electric. “What a microgrid does is bring intelligence to that ecosystem. It learns how your building operates, analyses your energy use over time and decides which source to use and when, therefore ensuring maximum efficiency and minimal cost.”

Optimising consumption

The real power of microgrids lies in optimisation. They connect and coordinate multiple energy assets such as solar PV, battery storage and the grid supply, ensuring that energy flows are balanced intelligently and cost effectively. For example, during periods of high solar generation, the system automatically prioritises renewable energy to reduce grid dependency. When energy demand peaks, such as late afternoons, it switches to stored battery power to avoid costly tariffs; and when an outage occurs, the system ensures seamless continuity by drawing on backup sources.

This level of orchestration is particularly valuable in regions where power reliability remains a challenge, helping buildings maintain operations without disruption. “Microgrids can even integrate local loadshedding schedules. The systems ensure batteries are charged and ready to carry you through. It’s about using what’s available to you, efficiently and intelligently,” says Hariparsad.


Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, MGRID, MEA at Schneider Electric.

Efficiency first and then the investment

A key principle behind microgrid deployment is ‘efficiency first, then investment’. What this means in practice is that when any new technologies or assets are added, the building’s existing energy performance is assessed and optimised. This avoids over-investment in capacity that isn’t needed and ensures every component delivers measurable value.

“Solutions like Schneider Electric’s Microgrid Flex are built around this idea. We use tested, validated architectures that have been pre-engineered for different building types and energy profiles. This means the system design, component compatibility and software integration have already been worked out, reducing engineering time, installation complexity and cost,” he explains. “It’s almost a plug-and-play approach as the microgrid controller comes pre-programmed with the right logic. You simply connect it to your building’s energy systems and fine-tune it for your specific use case. It’s efficient from both a technical and financial standpoint.”

The cost savings are tangible

A microgrid offers clear financial benefits. It saves on energy bills by shifting consumption away from peak pricing periods and by using free, renewable power whenever it’s available. Furthermore, built-in analytics can calculate the return on investment by comparing energy savings to the system’s capital cost, giving building owners clear visibility into payback periods. From a sustainability perspective, microgrids directly support carbon reduction goals by dynamically prioritising low-carbon energy sources which allow buildings to shrink their CO2 footprint.

Looking ahead, the role of microgrids is set to expand even further. Integrated AI capabilities now allow these systems to learn from a building’s operating pattern continuously, adapting energy strategies automatically to maximise efficiency, savings and sustainability.

“Everything is going digital and AI-driven, and microgrids already have AI built in to learn how your building operates and adapt accordingly. It takes the guesswork out of energy management and ensures you’re always using the most efficient source available,” concludes Hariparsad.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

All eyes on the modern DCS platform
Schneider Electric South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Modernised DCS platforms are no longer confined to hardware-dependent architectures. These systems have evolved to combine the strengths of both PLCs and DCS while adding capabilities that make them more open, resilient and collaborative.

Read more...
Why choose between Capex and Opex if you can Totex?
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In a sector marked by cyclical demand, high capital intensity, and increasing regulatory and sustainability pressures, mining, minerals and metals (MMM) companies are re-evaluating how they approach procurement and investment.

Read more...
AI and the smart factory
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Imagine walking into a factory where machines can think ahead, predict problems before they happen and automatically make adjustments to realise peak performance. This isn’t science fiction, it’s happening right now as AI continues to transform how we run industrial operations.

Read more...
Why your supply chain should be a competitive advantage
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The last five years have placed unprecedented strain on global supply chains. Leading companies are turning the challenge into an opportunity to transform their supply chains into a competitive advantage.

Read more...
Real-time modelling is the key to a resilient, bi-directional energy grid
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Utilities and municipalities are facing a challenge as the country’s legacy power grid, engineered for one-way energy delivery from centralised suppliers to end-users, must rapidly evolve to meet a new paradigm.

Read more...
Shielding data centre growth from the looming power crunch
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Today’s digital economy is placing unprecedented strain on the power grid. The good news is that these challenges are not insurmountable. By adopting proactive strategies such as alternative power sources, infrastructure planning and software, operators can secure capacity, build resilient facilities and scale sustainably.

Read more...
Circuit breaker innovations
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Recent advancements in circuit breaker technology have seen a major step forward in setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in data centres, industrial and commercial infrastructure.

Read more...
Why AI will never truly understand machines
Wearcheck IT in Manufacturing
Cutting-edge technology and solutions powered by AI are embraced by specialist condition monitoring company, WearCheck, where the extreme accuracy of data used to assess and diagnose machine health is paramount.

Read more...
Africa’s brightest young battery innovators
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric and Enactus, the international NGO dedicated to inspiring students through entrepreneurial action, have announced the winners of the 2025 Energy Transition Battery Innovation Challenge, funded by the Schneider Electric Foundation. It empowers young innovators to design battery solutions addressing the region’s most pressing energy challenges.

Read more...
Traditional data centres are not fit for purpose
IT in Manufacturing
Traditional data centre designs are falling short, with nearly half of IT leaders admitting their current infrastructure does not support energy or carbon-reduction goals. New research commissioned by Lenovo reveals that data centre design must evolve to future-proof businesses.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved