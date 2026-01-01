Buildings and microgrids for a greener future

Buildings are no longer passive consumers of power. Structures of almost every size are evolving into dynamic energy ecosystems capable of generating, storing and distributing their own electricity. Forming part of this exciting transformation are microgrids. While these systems usually conjure images of industrial facilities and remote mining, they actually enable buildings to manage energy with great efficiency. As energy systems decentralise and digital technologies advance, microgrids are fast becoming an essential feature for buildings.

“Most buildings already have some form of backup power whether it’s solar panels, batteries or generators,” explains Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, MGRID, MEA at Schneider Electric. “What a microgrid does is bring intelligence to that ecosystem. It learns how your building operates, analyses your energy use over time and decides which source to use and when, therefore ensuring maximum efficiency and minimal cost.”

Optimising consumption

The real power of microgrids lies in optimisation. They connect and coordinate multiple energy assets such as solar PV, battery storage and the grid supply, ensuring that energy flows are balanced intelligently and cost effectively. For example, during periods of high solar generation, the system automatically prioritises renewable energy to reduce grid dependency. When energy demand peaks, such as late afternoons, it switches to stored battery power to avoid costly tariffs; and when an outage occurs, the system ensures seamless continuity by drawing on backup sources.

This level of orchestration is particularly valuable in regions where power reliability remains a challenge, helping buildings maintain operations without disruption. “Microgrids can even integrate local loadshedding schedules. The systems ensure batteries are charged and ready to carry you through. It’s about using what’s available to you, efficiently and intelligently,” says Hariparsad.



Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, MGRID, MEA at Schneider Electric.

Efficiency first and then the investment

A key principle behind microgrid deployment is ‘efficiency first, then investment’. What this means in practice is that when any new technologies or assets are added, the building’s existing energy performance is assessed and optimised. This avoids over-investment in capacity that isn’t needed and ensures every component delivers measurable value.

“Solutions like Schneider Electric’s Microgrid Flex are built around this idea. We use tested, validated architectures that have been pre-engineered for different building types and energy profiles. This means the system design, component compatibility and software integration have already been worked out, reducing engineering time, installation complexity and cost,” he explains. “It’s almost a plug-and-play approach as the microgrid controller comes pre-programmed with the right logic. You simply connect it to your building’s energy systems and fine-tune it for your specific use case. It’s efficient from both a technical and financial standpoint.”

The cost savings are tangible

A microgrid offers clear financial benefits. It saves on energy bills by shifting consumption away from peak pricing periods and by using free, renewable power whenever it’s available. Furthermore, built-in analytics can calculate the return on investment by comparing energy savings to the system’s capital cost, giving building owners clear visibility into payback periods. From a sustainability perspective, microgrids directly support carbon reduction goals by dynamically prioritising low-carbon energy sources which allow buildings to shrink their CO2 footprint.

Looking ahead, the role of microgrids is set to expand even further. Integrated AI capabilities now allow these systems to learn from a building’s operating pattern continuously, adapting energy strategies automatically to maximise efficiency, savings and sustainability.

“Everything is going digital and AI-driven, and microgrids already have AI built in to learn how your building operates and adapt accordingly. It takes the guesswork out of energy management and ensures you’re always using the most efficient source available,” concludes Hariparsad.

