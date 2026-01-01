RS South Africa retains Level 2 B-BBEE status

Vincent Bongwe, Microtech.

RS South Africa has once again achieved Level 2 B-BBEE verification. This achievement reaffirms the company’s commitment to meaningful transformation, empowerment and inclusive economic growth across South Africa. The verification reflects progress across several key pillars of B-BBEE.

A story that reflects this commitment is that of Microtech, a 100% Black-owned company led by entrepreneur, Vincent Bongwe. Through the provision of electronic and industrial tools and components, RS South Africa has supported Microtech in enhancing its operational capacity to maintain and repair production line stitching machines for clients. The support has enabled the business to grow sustainably, while allowing Vincent to mentor and transfer skills to his employees, demonstrating transformation in action.



Lebohang Kungoane, B-BBEE compliance specialist at RS South Africa.

“Our renewed Level 2 B-BBEE verification reflects the tangible outcomes of our transformation strategy,” says Lebohang Kungoane, B-BBEE compliance specialist at RS South Africa. “It is not just about achieving a scorecard result; it is about empowering people, enabling business growth and fostering skills that contribute to South Africa’s economic resilience.” Bongwe adds, “RS South Africa’s support has made a meaningful difference to my business. It has strengthened our ability to deliver to our customers and created opportunities for skills transfer within our team.”

RS South Africa remains committed to advancing transformation through enterprise development, upskilling initiatives and continued investment in local communities, ensuring the benefits of empowerment are shared across its network of employees, suppliers and customers.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





