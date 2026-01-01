Editor's Choice
The road to the Indaba

January 2026 News

The Africa Automation Indaba 2026, taking place on 13 to 14 May 2026 at the Radisson Collection Hotel in Cape Town, is set to become a landmark gathering for Africa’s automation, process control and manufacturing community. To build momentum toward this inaugural event, SA Instrumentation and Control will be running a dedicated editorial series titled ‘The Road to the Indaba’, spotlighting the voices, ideas and debates shaping Africa’s industrial future.

At the heart of the Indaba is an exceptional lineup of high-calibre speakers whose combined expertise brings strategic depth, ethical insight, technological clarity and practical foresight to the automation conversation. Leading the programme is Professor Thuli Madonsela, one of South Africa’s most respected voices on ethics, leadership and governance. Her keynote, ‘An Ethical Technological Transition – Responsible Innovation and Ethical Leadership in Africa’s Industrial Transformation’, will challenge industry leaders to consider how automation and digitalisation can drive growth without exacerbating inequality, skills exclusion or social divides. Her contribution ensures that Africa’s automation journey is grounded not only in efficiency and competitiveness, but also in responsibility and long-term societal value.

Equally compelling is Arthur Goldstuck, founder of World Wide Worx and Africa’s foremost technology analyst, who will deliver a data-driven keynote on ‘Automation and AI in Africa: An In-Depth Overview’. Arthur’s research-backed insights will provide delegates with a clear understanding of where Africa stands in terms of automation readiness, investment trends and technological adoption. For engineers, system integrators, manufacturers and solution providers, his session offers critical context for decision making in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Supporting these flagship voices is a carefully curated programme featuring Jean-Pierre Murray-Kline (digital futurist and strategist), Pieter Geldenhuys (futurist and Industry 4.0 expert), Jessie Ndaba (manufacturing entrepreneur and innovation advocate) and Mitch Ilbury (scenario planning and foresight specialist), among others. Together, these speakers form a cohesive narrative, from ethics and policy to technology readiness, investment realities, talent development and future scenarios, delivering a holistic view of automation’s role in Africa.

Importantly, the Africa Automation Indaba is designed as an interactive, high-level forum, not a passive conference. Real African industrial challenges will be addressed through panel discussions, fireside conversations and audience engagement, ensuring that dialogue moves beyond theory into actionable insight. Delegates can expect open debate, candid perspectives and meaningful interaction with speakers and peers shaping the continent’s automation ecosystem.

As the first edition of The Road to the Indaba series, this editorial sets the stage for the months ahead, with future features delving deeper into individual speakers, themes and the critical issues facing Africa’s automation and process control industries today.

The journey to the Indaba has begun, and the conversation is one Africa’s industrial community cannot afford to miss.

Seats are limited – secure your place at Africa Automation Indaba 2026

Africa Automation Indaba brings together senior industry leaders, policymakers, investors and technology innovators shaping the future of automation across the continent. With a highly curated programme and limited capacity, delegate seats are strictly limited.

At R6500 excl. VAT, your registration gives you access to two days of executive-level insights, strategic networking and future-focused industry dialogue in a premium environment.

Demand is already strong and seats are allocated on a first-come basis. Once capacity is reached, registrations will close.

Don’t delay − secure your place now and be part of the conversation shaping Africa’s industrial future.

Click here to register.

For more information contact Hanli Goncalves, RX Africa, +27 82 601 4339, hanli.goncalves1@rxglobal.com, www.rxglobal.com




