Africa’s strategic role in powering the global clean energy future

The global energy transition is triggering an unprecedented surge in demand for critical minerals, from copper and cobalt to manganese, platinum group metals, graphite and rare earth elements. These minerals are essential building blocks for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, transmission grids, hydrogen technologies and battery storage.

With some of the world’s richest reserves, Africa is emerging as a pivotal supplier of these transition-critical materials. The 2026 Africa Energy Indaba will place this issue as a key discussion as part of its strategic agenda, highlighting Africa’s dual role as both a growing energy market and a global minerals powerhouse.

A global race for critical minerals

According to the IEA, demand for many critical minerals will double or even triple by 2030 due to the rapid expansion of clean-energy technologies. The Guardian reports that global copper demand is rising sharply, with the IEA warning of ‘structural supply risks’ unless mining and processing capacity expands significantly. The shift toward electric mobility and renewables is expected to increase demand for cobalt by up to sixfold, lithium by sevenfold, and nickel by threefold by 2040 under the IEA’s sustainable development scenario.

Africa holds extraordinary mineral wealth

Africa’s resource endowment positions the continent at the centre of the global clean-tech supply chain:

• The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)produces over 70% of the world’s cobalt.

• South Africa holds about 80% of global platinum-group metal reserves, crucial for hydrogen electrolysers and fuel cells.

• Zambia and the DRC collectively account for roughly 10% of global copper reserves.

• Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar and Namibia have rapidly growing graphite and rare earth deposits.

• Southern Africa controls more than a third of the world’s high-grade manganese.

These resources give Africa enormous leverage in shaping the trajectory of global decarbonisation, but they also highlight the need for smart policy, ethical extraction and stronger local beneficiation.

Turning mineral wealth into industrialisation

While Africa is rich in resources, most minerals are exported as raw materials, with minimal in-country value addition. The 2026 Africa Energy Indaba will spotlight the need for a new, strategic approach:

• Local processing and refining to retain value, create jobs and promote industrial diversification

• Regional value chain development to support battery manufacturing, green hydrogen systems and component production for renewable energy technologies

• Sustainable and responsible mining frameworks to ensure environmental protection, community benefits and improved governance

• Cross-border infrastructure investment, including energy, logistics and transportation systems to unlock mining corridors and mineral-processing hubs

A central discussion topic at the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba

At the 2026 Indaba, Critical Minerals and the Green Transition will be a key focus topic, with key voices from:

• African governments and policymakers

• Mining and energy companies

• Global clean-tech manufacturers and investors

• DFIs, ESG standards bodies and supply chain auditors

• Researchers and local industrialisation experts

The session will explore:

• How Africa can secure a fair share of value in global clean-energy supply chains

• Strategies to attract sustainable capital for mineral extraction and processing

• Building battery, hydrogen and renewable-energy manufacturing ecosystems

• Policies that ensure a just, inclusive and environmentally responsible mining sector

• Partnerships to strengthen African-led value chains from mine to market

A defining opportunity for Africa

Africa is not just a destination for clean-energy investment, it is a critical engine of the global energy transition. As demand for minerals soars, the continent stands at a historic crossroads; It can remain a raw material exporter or move boldly into industrialisation, beneficiation and advanced manufacturing. The 2026 Africa Energy Indaba will offer a platform for decision makers to shape this future, accelerate value chain integration and drive sustainable, Africa-centred growth.

