SEW-EURODRIVE unveils world class facility in Gqeberha

January 2026 News

In a landmark event in the Eastern Cape attended by key customers and industry leaders, SEW-EURODRIVE officially opened its expanded state-of-the-art facility in Gqeberha, marking a major milestone in its strategy to strengthen regional support and deepen its footprint in the region. The new facility, which drew high praise from customers who attended the event for its scale, technical capability and level of investment, positions the company as a powerful local partner to the province’s fast-growing industrial sector.

With the Eastern Cape recognised as a critical node for automotive manufacturing, logistics, agriprocessing and renewable energy, SEW-EURODRIVE’s latest investment underscores its commitment to aligning with regional growth and customer needs.

“This is more than just a building, it’s a symbol of our long-term investment in the region and the industries that drive it,” says Gqeberha branch manager, Phillip Steyn. “Our customers were visibly impressed by the capabilities we have brought under one roof, from advanced assembly and service infrastructure to the engineering depth we can now offer locally.”

The 2400 m2 facility significantly expands on the company’s previous footprint in the area, offering modernised assembly bays, dedicated painting and dispatch zones, and a fully equipped service centre complete with high-pressure cleaning systems, conformance and quality testing and overhead cranes rated for drive units up to 10 tons.



Phillip Steyn, SEW-EURODRIVE Gqeberha branch manager.

The facility is already transforming response times and service efficiency. “We have shifted from being a branch office to a regional powerhouse,” says Steyn. “We can assemble to order, stock critical components and carry out major repairs, all without sending equipment elsewhere. That is a gamechanger for uptime and operational continuity for our customers across the Eastern Cape region.”

Looking ahead, SEW-EURODRIVE has confirmed further expansion plans that include the launch of a customer-focused experience centre. Steyn says that this interactive space will showcase next-generation mechatronic drive technologies, host energy optimisation studies and provide a real-world environment for customers to trial the latest control platforms and software.

The Gqeberha branch plays a key role in major industrial projects across the province, from turnkey solutions for fruit processing facilities to drive upgrades in the Coega IDZ and surrounding ports. The local engineering team works hand-in-hand with customers to co-develop solutions that prioritise reliability, energy efficiency and productivity.

“Our expanded facility reflects our belief in the Eastern Cape’s potential and our readiness to support its industrial evolution,” Steyn concludes. “This is about delivering innovation and support where it is needed most - right here, on the ground, with our customers.”

