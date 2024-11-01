Editor's Choice
The power of the three-phase UPS

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection


Sashen Govender, Schneider Electric; Wendy Robberts, TechAccess.

The South African economy continues to deal with the realities of unpredictable power supply, be it voltage dips, spikes or brownouts that are often more disruptive than loadshedding. According to the KCS Group Intelligence report, voltage dips and brownouts are increasingly cited by manufacturers and SMEs as more damaging than scheduled loadshedding. These fluctuations cause equipment failures, data losses and production halts, often without warning.

In critical sectors such as mining, manufacturing and data centres, power quality is just as important as supply. Poor quality electricity not only leads to costly downtime, but also damages sensitive equipment, shortens asset lifespans and drives up maintenance costs.

This is where three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems become indispensable. More than just backup devices, these solutions stabilise power, condition supply and act as a first line of defence against irregularities. Three-phase UPSs ensure the smooth flow of electricity to heavy machinery, IT infrastructure and data centre equipment, while also safeguarding operations, enhancing resilience and protecting investments.

Power quality is non-negotiable

“Loadshedding is no longer the only challenge,” explains Sashen Govender from Schneider Electric. “Fluctuations, such as under-voltage, over-voltage and spikes, are increasingly common and they can have a devastating effect on industrial operations. We’ve seen cases where manufacturers had to scrap hundreds of thousands of rands worth of goods because voltage dips damaged production equipment. With the right UPS in place, these risks are significantly reduced.”

A three-phase UPS bridges the gap between unstable power and business continuity. It not only prevents equipment damage, but also reduces operational costs by cutting down on downtime and extending the life of critical assets.

Tailored solutions

While the technology is vital, implementation is equally vital. Wendy Robberts, senior account manager at TechAccess, stresses that every business has unique requirements. “UPS systems, like the businesses they operate in, aren’t one-size-fits-all. This is why we work closely with Schneider Electric to design bespoke solutions for specific loads and applications. Our role is to ask the right questions, evaluate requirements and deliver solutions that are not only effective, but also scalable for future growth.”

As an example, a leading engineering manufacturer was plagued by production losses due to voltage dips. After TechAccess installed a Schneider Electric three-phase UPS, the facility eliminated unplanned downtime and avoided costly equipment replacements.

The power of partnership

“Technology alone cannot overcome unstable power supply,” says Govender. “Schneider Electric relies on its channel ecosystem to extend expertise and support across Africa. Partners like TechAccess are trusted integrators who bring decades of experience, industry knowledge and customer relationships. Together, we ensure that solutions are implemented correctly, maintained properly and supported throughout their lifecycle.”

The partnership between Schneider Electric and TechAccess is built on more than 15 years of collaboration, earning TechAccess the status of Elite Partner. This trusted relationship means customers benefit from:

Expert integration and support: UPS systems are installed, commissioned and maintained to international standards.

Local presence with global backing: TechAccess provides on-the-ground support while leveraging Schneider Electric’s global innovation and roadmap.

Long-term reliability: From proactive maintenance to modernisation of older systems, customers enjoy end-to-end lifecycle assurance.

The future

New-generation three-phase UPS solutions offer higher efficiency, smarter monitoring and integration into broader digital infrastructures. A report by MRA echoes this sentiment, stating that modern UPS systems are no longer just backup, they’re part of a broader energy strategy, especially in digital and automated environments.

Robberts concludes: “Our goal is to keep customers informed, supported and prepared. By working closely with Schneider Electric, we help businesses adapt to evolving challenges, modernise their power protection and safeguard their operations well into the future.”

For more information, visit us at techaccess.co.za/




