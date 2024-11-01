Expanded range of variable step-down power modules
January 2026
Electrical Power & Protection
The MagI3C-VDMM power module product family from Würth Elektronik continues to grow. The three variable step-down MicroModules for input voltages from 2,5 to 5,5 V and adjustable output voltages from 0,6 to 4 V are available in pin-compatible 1 A, 2 A, and 3 A versions. The modules achieve a peak efficiency of up to 96%. With their low quiescent current of 4 µA, they are also suitable for battery-powered applications.
MagI3C-VDMM power modules represent a fully integrated DC-DC power supply that includes a switching regulator with integrated MOSFETs, as well as a controller, compensation and a shielded inductor, all in a single package. The modules, which can replace linear regulators are equipped with integrated protection circuits. They protect against thermal overload and electrical damage caused by overcurrent, short circuit and undervoltage. Depending on the load, they automatically switch between pulse frequency modulation (PFM) and pulse width modulation (PWM) modes. These mode transitions ensure optimal efficiency and output voltage ripple at all load currents. To save energy, the power module can be set to resting mode using an additional pin. Together, the Power-GOOD and EN functions also enable power sequencing. The new MagI3C-VDMM power modules are highly compact in a 3,5 x 3,5 x 1,5 mm LGA-9 package.
Variable step-down MicroModules are suitable for point-of-load DC-DC applications, industrial equipment, test and measurement devices, for powering digital signal processors, field-programmable gate arrays, microcontroller units and microprocessor units and I/O interfaces. The series features excellent electromagnetic compatibility and complies with EN55032 (CISPR-32) Class B for radiated emissions.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik, +49 7942 945 5186, [email protected], www.we-online.com
