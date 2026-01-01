The smart choice for test and measurement solutions

As the demand for precision and efficiency continues to grow across industries, RS PRO, the own brand of RS, provides a complete portfolio of test and measurement equipment engineered to meet the highest standards of performance, safety and value. With more than 1500 products and over 300 new additions, the RS PRO test and measurement range is designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals across maintenance, manufacturing and laboratory environments.
The RS PRO portfolio covers all areas of test and measurement:
• Handheld instruments: Electrical test equipment, multimeters and thermal imaging cameras.
• Bench equipment: Oscilloscopes, bench power supplies and signal generators.
• Environmental testing: Data loggers, sound level meters, hygrometers and thermometers.
• Laboratory equipment: Ultrasonic cleaners, microscopes, pipettes and lab bottles.
To complement this range, RS PRO also offers a variety of accessories including test leads, oscilloscope probes, test connectors, batteries and cable assemblies.
All products undergo rigorous testing and approval by RS PRO Test and Design Laboratories, ensuring uncompromising quality and safety. The exceptionally low return rate of just 0,04%, highlights the reliability and long-term durability of the range. Many instruments are available in calibrated versions, with calibration and re-calibration services offered to ensure consistent accuracy throughout the product’s lifespan.
Whether for everyday monitoring, preventive maintenance, energy management or environmental control, test and measurement equipment is essential for operational excellence and safety compliance.
RS South Africa shapes future engineering talent RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa is demonstrating that nurturing future engineers goes beyond traditional classrooms or competitions. On STEM Day, the company shone a light on the full spectrum of its educational initiatives.
Read more...OEM-standard repairs for industrial gear units
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG, the official OEM for Hansen gearboxes, is authorised to repair Hansen industrial gear units in strict accordance with the manufacturer’s documented procedures, preserving the design tolerances and operational reliability required in demanding industrial environments.
Read more...MRO inventory optimisation RS South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Maintenance, repair and operations inventory optimisation is not just a technical concern, it is a strategic priority for industries that depend on operational reliability and efficiency.
