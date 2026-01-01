The smart choice for test and measurement solutions

January 2026 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration





As the demand for precision and efficiency continues to grow across industries, RS PRO, the own brand of RS, provides a complete portfolio of test and measurement equipment engineered to meet the highest standards of performance, safety and value. With more than 1500 products and over 300 new additions, the RS PRO test and measurement range is designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals across maintenance, manufacturing and laboratory environments.

The RS PRO portfolio covers all areas of test and measurement:

• Handheld instruments: Electrical test equipment, multimeters and thermal imaging cameras.

• Bench equipment: Oscilloscopes, bench power supplies and signal generators.

• Environmental testing: Data loggers, sound level meters, hygrometers and thermometers.

• Laboratory equipment: Ultrasonic cleaners, microscopes, pipettes and lab bottles.

To complement this range, RS PRO also offers a variety of accessories including test leads, oscilloscope probes, test connectors, batteries and cable assemblies.

All products undergo rigorous testing and approval by RS PRO Test and Design Laboratories, ensuring uncompromising quality and safety. The exceptionally low return rate of just 0,04%, highlights the reliability and long-term durability of the range. Many instruments are available in calibrated versions, with calibration and re-calibration services offered to ensure consistent accuracy throughout the product’s lifespan.

Whether for everyday monitoring, preventive maintenance, energy management or environmental control, test and measurement equipment is essential for operational excellence and safety compliance.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





