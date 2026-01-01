Editor's Choice
Advancing sustainability in South Africa’s fruit industry

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric, together with trusted partner, Technoserve Medium Voltage, has implemented its advanced RM AirSeT SF₆-free MV switchgear at Two-a-Day (TAD), situated in Grabouw in the Overberg district, Western Cape. The installation forms part of TAD’s broader modernisation and decarbonisation drive.

TAD is today one of Africa’s largest fruit-growing, packing and marketing companies and produces over 185 000 tonnes of apples and pears annually from more than 50 farms, covering 3300 hectares.

Given TAD’s reliance on a stable and efficient energy suppl, particularly for cold storage, processing and export activities, modernising its power infrastructure has been critical to ensuring uninterrupted operations and achieving future sustainability targets.

A logical progression

To meet the above requirements and modernise its infrastructure, TAD took the decision to partner with Technoserve Medium Voltage and Schneider Electric, a move which represented a natural evolution from its current infrastructure.

For decades, TAD has relied on Schneider Electric’s RM6 ring main unit technology as the backbone of its electrical network. Robust and reliable, RM6 supported business continuity across the group’s operations. However, the time had come to transition to the next generation of MV switchgear, the RM AirSet.

“The transition to RM AirSeT was a natural evolution, combining reliability with a safe, modern and environmentally responsible solution. Working closely with Schneider Electric, we proposed the RM AirSeT, which not only offers the newest advancement in switchgear technology, but also takes TAD one step closer to its decarbonisation goals,” says Evans Coetzee, general manager at Technoserve MV.

“RM AirSeT represents the future of sustainable power distribution,” adds Andrés Diaz, vice president of power systems at Schneider Electric. “By eliminating SF₆ gas and using pure air instead, it combines environmental responsibility with high performance. This enables grid decarbonisation while future-proofing operations against regulatory shifts.”

“We believe that the newly installed RM Airset will be a great advantage to TAD’s existing ring main, providing flexibility whenever we encounter any problems. As we modernise our infrastructure, the RM Airset fits in perfectly to be future-ready for the growth in the fruit industry,” says Henk Ryke, engineering manager at Two-a-Day.

The RM AirSeT offers the following important benefits to TAD:

Zero SF6 emissions: Uses pure air insulation with no global warming potential and no toxic by-products.

Enhanced mechanical endurance: Rated for up to 10 000 switching cycles, significantly exceeding RM6 and making it ideal for frequent operations.

Digital integration: Natively compatible with Schneider’s Easergy T300 RTU, enabling advanced smart grid monitoring, diagnostics and control.

Safety and reliability: Features a sealed-for-life stainless steel tank with IP67 dust-tight and water-resistant protection, available in Schneider Type Tested enclosures with internal arc classification for enhanced operator safety.

A step toward sustainable growth

For Schneider Electric and Technoserve, the deployment of RM AirSeT at TAD is more than just an equipment upgrade, it is a strategic move toward modernisation, resilience and decarbonisation. “Customers like Two-a-Day are leading by example. With the transition from RM6 to RM AirSeT, they are safeguarding business continuity, enabling smarter energy management and reducing their carbon footprint. It’s proof that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand,” says Diaz.


Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Schneider Electric South Africa


