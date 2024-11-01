Siemens and HD Hyundai to accelerate revitalisation of USA shipbuilding
January 2026
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed a memorandum of understanding with HD Hyundai to drive the revitalisation and modernisation of the commercial shipbuilding industry in the USA. This collaboration positions Siemens Xcelerator as the digital backbone, leveraging its industry-leading digital twin, model-based systems engineering and product lifecycle management technologies to transform shipyard operations and vessel production across the USA. As a global leader in shipbuilding, HD Hyundai brings deep expertise in advanced engineering and shipyard automation.
“This agreement brings together global shipbuilding excellence and proven digital transformation technologies to help USA shipyards build smarter, faster and become more resilient,” said Robert Jones, chief revenue officer at Siemens Digital Industries Software. We are enabling the revitalisation of American shipbuilding and supporting the creation of a sustainable, future-ready workforce.”
“Maximising production efficiency through digital and automation technologies is key to the reconstruction of the USA shipbuilding industry,” said Sangmin Moon, executive vice president at HD Hyundai. “HD Hyundai’s accumulated shipbuilding technology and Siemens’ digital capabilities will contribute to creating new opportunities for the USA shipbuilding industry.”
HD Hyundai and Siemens will actively cooperate to promote the Siemens Xcelerator platform across its USA business partners, while both parties explore opportunities to expand digital shipyard transformation in overseas markets. Siemens and HD Hyundai will also support workforce development, cybersecurity and industrial base resilience, helping to ensure the next generation of shipbuilders is equipped for a digital future.
For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za
