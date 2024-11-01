Valmet’s supplies DCS to Europe’s largest electric boiler plant

January 2026 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Valmet will supply an automation system to Helen’s Hanasaari electric boiler plant and a thermal accumulator being built in Helsinki, Finland. Once completed, it will be Europe’s largest electric boiler plant. The mission-critical Valmet distributed control system (DCS) will ensure high availability, enhance performance and allow Helen to capitalise on energy market price volatility with greater flexibility and profitability. As the plant’s main automation system, the Valmet DCS will control and monitor the four electric boilers and two thermal accumulators, which will be operating as a single complex.

”We have worked with Valmet for many years, and we are confident in their ability to deliver a system that meets the requirements of the Hanasaari electric boiler plant and district heating storage facilities. The Valmet DCS enables the efficient and safe production of climate-friendly, CO2-free district heating in conjunction with the thermal accumulator units. Its advanced monitoring and control capabilities also support our strategic goals in the changing energy markets,” says Juuso Järvenpää, project manager at Helen.

”We are proud to be delivering the Valmet DCS to our long-standing customer’s largest electric boiler plant. The system offers unmatched reliability, scalability and operational efficiency throughout the plant’s life cycle, enabling our customer to optimise production, respond flexibly to electricity market fluctuations and ensure continuous operation. At Valmet, we are committed to providing advanced automation solutions that not only address today’s energy challenges, but also support our customers’ long-term success,” says Tom Bäckman, senior sales manager for the automation solutions business area at Valmet.

The Hanasaari power plant will feature a 200 MW electric boiler plant with four 50 MW units and two thermal accumulators totalling 1000 MWh, with 100 MW charge/discharge capacity. The complex will be commissioned during the 2026 to 2027 heating season.

The delivery includes the Valmet DCS for controlling and monitoring the power plant’s four electric boilers and two thermal accumulators. The delivery also includes the web-based Valmet DNAe user interface, providing intuitive and remote access to plant operations.

Valmet offers automation solutions for electric boilers and thermal accumulators that ensure reliable, efficient and flexible operation, enabling energy producers to optimise performance and respond effectively to market needs.

Credit(s)

Valmet South Africa





