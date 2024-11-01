Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



Print this page printer friendly version

Valmet’s supplies DCS to Europe’s largest electric boiler plant

January 2026 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Valmet will supply an automation system to Helen’s Hanasaari electric boiler plant and a thermal accumulator being built in Helsinki, Finland. Once completed, it will be Europe’s largest electric boiler plant. The mission-critical Valmet distributed control system (DCS) will ensure high availability, enhance performance and allow Helen to capitalise on energy market price volatility with greater flexibility and profitability. As the plant’s main automation system, the Valmet DCS will control and monitor the four electric boilers and two thermal accumulators, which will be operating as a single complex.

”We have worked with Valmet for many years, and we are confident in their ability to deliver a system that meets the requirements of the Hanasaari electric boiler plant and district heating storage facilities. The Valmet DCS enables the efficient and safe production of climate-friendly, CO2-free district heating in conjunction with the thermal accumulator units. Its advanced monitoring and control capabilities also support our strategic goals in the changing energy markets,” says Juuso Järvenpää, project manager at Helen.

”We are proud to be delivering the Valmet DCS to our long-standing customer’s largest electric boiler plant. The system offers unmatched reliability, scalability and operational efficiency throughout the plant’s life cycle, enabling our customer to optimise production, respond flexibly to electricity market fluctuations and ensure continuous operation. At Valmet, we are committed to providing advanced automation solutions that not only address today’s energy challenges, but also support our customers’ long-term success,” says Tom Bäckman, senior sales manager for the automation solutions business area at Valmet.

The Hanasaari power plant will feature a 200 MW electric boiler plant with four 50 MW units and two thermal accumulators totalling 1000 MWh, with 100 MW charge/discharge capacity. The complex will be commissioned during the 2026 to 2027 heating season.

The delivery includes the Valmet DCS for controlling and monitoring the power plant’s four electric boilers and two thermal accumulators. The delivery also includes the web-based Valmet DNAe user interface, providing intuitive and remote access to plant operations.

Valmet offers automation solutions for electric boilers and thermal accumulators that ensure reliable, efficient and flexible operation, enabling energy producers to optimise performance and respond effectively to market needs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 539 8640
Email: [email protected]
www: www.valmet.com
Articles: More information and articles about Valmet South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

All eyes on the modern DCS platform
Schneider Electric South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Modernised DCS platforms are no longer confined to hardware-dependent architectures. These systems have evolved to combine the strengths of both PLCs and DCS while adding capabilities that make them more open, resilient and collaborative.

Read more...
Automation solution for waste management at incineration facility
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Valmet is to deliver an automation system to Seongnam City’s incineration facility currently under construction in South Korea. By leveraging intelligent automation, the plant will optimise energy production, minimise emissions and deliver efficient, consistent performance throughout its entire lifecycle.

Read more...
Technology blueprint paves way for e-methanol fuel expansion
Schneider Electric South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Schneider Electric has delivered the technology stack behind European Energy’s Kassø Power-to-Xfacility, the world’s first commercially viable e-methanol plant.

Read more...
PCS Global delivers turnkey MCC installation in Botswana
PCS Global Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
PCS Global is delivering a turnkey containerised MCC installation for a major copper mining operation in Northwest Botswana.

Read more...
New energy-efficient evaporation line for dissolving pulp production
Valmet South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Valmet will deliver a new evaporation line to Altri Biotek mill in Portugal. This delivery is part of Altri’s €75 million project to convert the Biotek mill to produce dissolving pulp for the textile industry.

Read more...
Valmet modernises turbine automation
Valmet South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Valmet has received an order to deliver a comprehensive replacement of plant DCS and turbine control systems at Ennatuurlijk’s combined cycle power plant in the Netherlands.

Read more...
Hybrid DCS for an evolving industrial landscape
Schneider Electric South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Today’s industrial automation continues to evolve at a blistering speed, which means traditional DCSs have to keep up to ensure continuous integration into modern, digital infrastructure.

Read more...
IIoT controller for the field and control cabinet
ifm - South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The IIoT controller from ifm is a powerful, communicative and flexible PLC solution in machine and plant digitalisation.

Read more...
Bringing the benefits of Ethernet to hazardous industrial environments
ABB South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Christian Johansson, global product manager for ABB Process Automation explains how Ethernet-APL lets plant owners unlock more value from their process data, optimise performance and promote safer operations.

Read more...
Automation in the energy and process industries
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
For over 40 years, ABB has built and maintained a leadership position in the distributed control system (DCS) market by preserving its customers’ capital investments while providing new capabilities.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved