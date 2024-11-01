Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

Windows tablets for Zone 1/21, Zone 2/22 and mining

January 2026 IS & Ex

Following the successful launch of the Android IS940.x, Extech is expanding its portfolio with the Windows-based tablets IS945.1, IS945.2, and IS945.M1. For the first time, EX certification is combined with full Windows compatibility, without compromising on software or security.

These rugged devices integrate seamlessly into existing industrial environments. Maintenance databases, scada systems and specialist applications run without modification, while compatibility with IT infrastructure features such as Active Directory, standard security protocols and conventional deployment tools ensures straightforward implementation.

The tablets enable immediate productivity, eliminating the need for retraining often associated with Android or iOS platforms. Cost efficiency is further enhanced through continued use of existing software licences and avoidance of vendor lock-in.

Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 Octa Core processor with long-term support, the IS945 range includes 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable by microSD up to 512 GB. The 25 cm Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display provides clarity and durability in demanding field conditions, while replaceable high-capacity batteries support extended use.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, A-Glonass, Beidou and Galileo. A front and rear camera, an amplified loudspeaker for high-noise environments and programmable keys, including a red key for lone worker protection or SOS, enhance operational versatility.

The devices meet IP68 standards for dust and water protection and comply with MIL-STD-810H, ensuring reliability in harsh conditions. Operating temperatures range from -20 to 55°C.

The IS945.1, IS945.2, and IS945.M1 are supplied with South African IA certification in addition to ATEX and IECEx approvals. Full technical specifications are available at:

IS945.1: https://www.isafe-mobile.com/en/products/products-zone-1/21/is9451

IS945.2: https://www.isafe-mobile.com/en/products/products-zone-2/22/is9452

IS945.M1: https://www.isafe-mobile.com/en/products/products-mining/is945m1

For more information contact Gary Friend, Extech Safety Systems, +27 10 055 7300, [email protected], www.extech.co.za.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 055 7300/1
Email: [email protected]
www: www.extech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Extech Safety Systems


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Certified safe power for hazardous industrial environments
Conical Technologies IS & Ex
When working in high-risk environments like oil and gas, petrochemical plants or other hazardous industrial zones, safety isn’t just important, it’s essential. That’s why Traco Power developed the TIB-EX series of DIN rail power supplies, purpose-built to deliver reliable power even in the toughest conditions.

Read more...
Parker strengthens explosion safety
IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has announced that its 37 mm Ex d m coils have attained new ATEX and IECEx Type Examination Certificates according to the latest explosion protection standards.

Read more...
New modules for distributed integration of intrinsically safe signals
Beckhoff Automation IS & Ex
Beckhoff provides a compact acquisition solution for intrinsically safe signals up to zone 0/20 with the IP67-protected EtherCAT Box modules of the EPX series.

Read more...
Stopping the sparks from flying
IS & Ex
Whenever electrical equipment is required for use in hazardous environments they must be designed with intrinsic safety in mind. Darren Barratt, product sales manager at alarm and event management specialist, Omniflex outlines the importance and key aspects of intrinsic safety design.

Read more...
Control and monitoring with only one device
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its portfolio of K-System isolated barriers for DIN rail mounting (power rail) with the KCD2-SCS interface module. As the first 2-channel AI/AO intrinsic safety barrier with dual function, the module can be configured individually for analogue input or output control signals.

Read more...
Hazardous area solutions
Extech Safety Systems IS & Ex
Extech specialises in hazardous area solutions, with offerings ranging from intrinsically safe Zenier Barriers and galvanic isolators to networking infrastructure, mobile devices and RTLS.

Read more...
Inspection system for leak detection in valves in hazardous areas
Extech Safety Systems Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Leaking valves in industrial plants not only lead to loss, safety risks and possible contamination and pollution, but also result in high economic costs. Therefore, valves in hazardous areas require regular proper inspection and preventive maintenance to ensure their functionality.

Read more...
Field service regime key for effective PDS/CPS operation
IS & Ex
While their primary objective is to ensure the safety of people, proximity detection system and collision prevention system installations also have a direct bearing on other critical parameters such as equipment availability and productivity.

Read more...
World’s first 5G smartphone for ATEX and IECEx zone 1/21
Extech Safety Systems IS & Ex
i.safe MOBILE has launched the world’s first 5G smartphone for ATEX and IECEx zone 1/21. The intrinsically safe mobile device, which was also developed for use in 5G campus networks, offers companies great flexibility thanks to its wide range of possible applications, especially in the automation sector.

Read more...
Fully Ex-certified access point solutions for wireless communication
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a wireless access point solution that is fully certified in accordance with ATEX/IECEx standards, and forms the basis for end-to-end Wi-Fi communication in hazardous areas.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved