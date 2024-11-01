Windows tablets for Zone 1/21, Zone 2/22 and mining

Following the successful launch of the Android IS940.x, Extech is expanding its portfolio with the Windows-based tablets IS945.1, IS945.2, and IS945.M1. For the first time, EX certification is combined with full Windows compatibility, without compromising on software or security.
These rugged devices integrate seamlessly into existing industrial environments. Maintenance databases, scada systems and specialist applications run without modification, while compatibility with IT infrastructure features such as Active Directory, standard security protocols and conventional deployment tools ensures straightforward implementation.
The tablets enable immediate productivity, eliminating the need for retraining often associated with Android or iOS platforms. Cost efficiency is further enhanced through continued use of existing software licences and avoidance of vendor lock-in.
Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 Octa Core processor with long-term support, the IS945 range includes 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable by microSD up to 512 GB. The 25 cm Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display provides clarity and durability in demanding field conditions, while replaceable high-capacity batteries support extended use.
Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, A-Glonass, Beidou and Galileo. A front and rear camera, an amplified loudspeaker for high-noise environments and programmable keys, including a red key for lone worker protection or SOS, enhance operational versatility.
The devices meet IP68 standards for dust and water protection and comply with MIL-STD-810H, ensuring reliability in harsh conditions. Operating temperatures range from -20 to 55°C.
The IS945.1, IS945.2, and IS945.M1 are supplied with South African IA certification in addition to ATEX and IECEx approvals. Full technical specifications are available at:
Certified safe power for hazardous industrial environments Conical Technologies
IS & Ex
When working in high-risk environments like oil and gas, petrochemical plants or other hazardous industrial zones, safety isn’t just important, it’s essential. That’s why Traco Power developed the TIB-EX series of DIN rail power supplies, purpose-built to deliver reliable power even in the toughest conditions.
Read more...Stopping the sparks from flying
IS & Ex
Whenever electrical equipment is required for use in hazardous environments they must be designed with intrinsic safety in mind. Darren Barratt, product sales manager at alarm and event management specialist, Omniflex outlines the importance and key aspects of intrinsic safety design.
Read more...Control and monitoring with only one device Pepperl+Fuchs
IS & Ex
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its portfolio of K-System isolated barriers for DIN rail mounting (power rail) with the KCD2-SCS interface module. As the first 2-channel AI/AO intrinsic safety barrier with dual function, the module can be configured individually for analogue input or output control signals.
Read more...Hazardous area solutions Extech Safety Systems
IS & Ex
Extech specialises in hazardous area solutions, with offerings ranging from intrinsically safe Zenier Barriers and galvanic isolators to networking infrastructure, mobile devices and RTLS.
Read more...Inspection system for leak detection in valves in hazardous areas Extech Safety Systems
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Leaking valves in industrial plants not only lead to loss, safety risks and possible contamination and pollution, but also result in high economic costs. Therefore, valves in hazardous areas require regular proper inspection and preventive maintenance to ensure their functionality.
Read more...World’s first 5G smartphone for ATEX and IECEx zone 1/21 Extech Safety Systems
IS & Ex
i.safe MOBILE has launched the world’s first 5G smartphone for ATEX and IECEx zone 1/21. The intrinsically safe mobile device, which was also developed for use in 5G campus networks, offers companies great flexibility thanks to its wide range of possible applications, especially in the automation sector.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.