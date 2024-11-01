Windows tablets for Zone 1/21, Zone 2/22 and mining

January 2026 IS & Ex

Following the successful launch of the Android IS940.x, Extech is expanding its portfolio with the Windows-based tablets IS945.1, IS945.2, and IS945.M1. For the first time, EX certification is combined with full Windows compatibility, without compromising on software or security.

These rugged devices integrate seamlessly into existing industrial environments. Maintenance databases, scada systems and specialist applications run without modification, while compatibility with IT infrastructure features such as Active Directory, standard security protocols and conventional deployment tools ensures straightforward implementation.

The tablets enable immediate productivity, eliminating the need for retraining often associated with Android or iOS platforms. Cost efficiency is further enhanced through continued use of existing software licences and avoidance of vendor lock-in.

Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 Octa Core processor with long-term support, the IS945 range includes 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable by microSD up to 512 GB. The 25 cm Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display provides clarity and durability in demanding field conditions, while replaceable high-capacity batteries support extended use.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, A-Glonass, Beidou and Galileo. A front and rear camera, an amplified loudspeaker for high-noise environments and programmable keys, including a red key for lone worker protection or SOS, enhance operational versatility.

The devices meet IP68 standards for dust and water protection and comply with MIL-STD-810H, ensuring reliability in harsh conditions. Operating temperatures range from -20 to 55°C.

The IS945.1, IS945.2, and IS945.M1 are supplied with South African IA certification in addition to ATEX and IECEx approvals. Full technical specifications are available at:

IS945.1: https://www.isafe-mobile.com/en/products/products-zone-1/21/is9451

IS945.2: https://www.isafe-mobile.com/en/products/products-zone-2/22/is9452

IS945.M1: https://www.isafe-mobile.com/en/products/products-mining/is945m1

For more information contact Gary Friend, Extech Safety Systems, +27 10 055 7300 , [email protected], www.extech.co.za.

Credit(s)

Extech Safety Systems





