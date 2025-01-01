Powering SA’s municipalities

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Municipalities throughout South Africa find themselves at a pivotal juncture. While energy demands increase and costs rise, there are also opportunities to participate in a new generation of energy independence and self-sufficiency. Modern power generation, storage, management and transmission innovations bring the energy market closer to municipalities, which distribute around 40% of the country’s electricity, and where over half the country’s energy is consumed. Municipalities are well positioned to shape South Africa’s energy future, a trend that attracted hundreds of professionals and vendors, including WEG, to the 71st Convention of the Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities (AMEU).





“The AMEU Convention is at the right place and time for SA’s energy. It’s the place to create partnerships with people from municipalities and energy companies. It’s about sharing knowledge and growing and building relationships, getting to understand what municipalities are looking for, and showcasing what WEG offers in products, expertise and local manufacturing,” says Jan-Frederik Viljoen, director of WEG transformer division.

A long heritage of supporting electricity development

Hosted at the East London International Convention Centre in October 2025, the AMEU Convention attracted hundreds of visitors from across the country. Established in 1915, AMEU is an association of electricity distribution utilities and commercial companies providing goods and services to electricity distribution utilities in southern Africa. It promotes quality of service and management excellence among its members in the field of electricity supply, and it facilitates communications between energy stakeholders in southern African markets.

The convention hosted numerous presentations and discussions around municipal opportunities and challenges related to energy. Themes leaned towards realising the capabilities of energy innovation and digital capabilities, such as smart technologies, artificial intelligence, data farming and self-healing systems. Several sessions also provided pragmatic insights, such as 1 MW solar roof installations, skills development, women’s growing prominence in the electricity sector, and developing business models to leverage the just energy transition.

Powering Africa today for tomorrow

WEG’s delegates have regularly attended the AMEU convention, and 2025 also marked the return of WEG as an exhibitor after a long absence and the company was warmly received by AMEU’s representatives. This reinvigorated presence enabled WEG to focus on collaborating with municipalities and other energy stakeholders.

“Where there’s a lack of critical skills in a specific area, that’s where we can help our municipalities and provide solutions that are standard, in line with local regulations, and overcome the challenges that they have in terms of putting together standards, specifications and technical requirements,” says Gareth Stanford, transformer and generator sales specialist at WEG. “We then ensure their investments keep delivering with our after-sales support and collaborations.”

WEG’s Africa group exhibited at the event, showcasing products such as power transformers, generators, solar panels, inverters, battery energy storage systems, mobile substations and e-houses. The WEG team also discussed numerous technical and business services, ranging from finance, skills access, maintenance and after-sales support, to electricity wheeling, PV solutions and energy efficiency. Notably, they appreciated the unique opportunities of the AMEU convention to sit face-to-face and engage directly with prospective customers, showing how WEG is powering Africa today for tomorrow.

“Municipalities want to create energy efficiency and sustainable growth through service delivery. There is a real spirit of building and rebuilding, but they must contend with issues like ageing infrastructure and skills shortages. We want to assist them in those goals through our global R&D, excellent technology, technical experience, reliable equipment, support and after-sales services. We have dependable networks and contractors, free training and local manufacturing for quick and cost-efficient delivery,” says business development manager, Dillon Govender.

Supporting municipal energy goals

The AMEU Convention provided the ideal platform to showcase these offerings and to network on the convention floor and in meetings, as well as at event-organised hikes, sports events and a cocktail function hosted by the executive mayor of Buffalo City.

Overall, it was not just a success for WEG but a demonstration of the enthusiasm and will among SA’s electricity professionals to build the country’s new energy era.

“The AMEU Convention was an excellent networking opportunity to stay relevant and to keep abreast of the latest technologies and developments in our industry. It was also beneficial to have a space where different vendors can gather. Competition is good and creates a stronger market that serves the municipalities that play a crucial role in maintaining the electrical supply at the local level. We appreciated the chance to show what we can do and offer for them,” concludes Viljoen.

For more information contact WEG Africa, +27 11 723 6000 , info@zestweg.com, www.zestweg.com





