Developing solutions for SA’s wastewater challenges

January 2026 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

KSB Pumps has a proud global legacy in the development of self-priming pump technology, which reflects decades of engineering innovation and application expertise. Originating in Germany, KSB’s ETAPrime range has long been recognised as a benchmark in dewatering applications with reliable and efficient designs for demanding site conditions.


Building on this foundation, KSB’s AU series, manufactured in Spain, has extended the company’s self-priming expertise into screened wastewater handling, which meets the growing needs of municipal and industrial sectors worldwide. This global manufacturing network has contributed to the continuous evolution and localisation of self-priming pump designs, with adaptations to proven European technology to regional requirements. This global collaboration ensures that KSB’s self-priming solutions consistently deliver solid performance.

Locally, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa continues to strengthen its presence in the country’s wastewater sector, where it draws on decades of engineering expertise and performance in self-priming pump technology. According to Hugo du Plessis, product manager for wastewater, the company’s local journey began in 2005 with the design and manufacture of its own range of self-priming pumps. “We have been building self-priming pumps since 2005 during which time we have demonstrated our understanding of wastewater pumping based on solid engineering principals to deliver solutions that are suited to southern African conditions,” he explains.

KSB’s locally produced self-priming pumps, including the ELB, ELK and ELS models, have become trusted choices in dewatering, sludge transfer and screened sewage applications. These pumps are designed to handle grey and black water systems accommodating screened solids of up to 75 mm with dependable performance and easy maintenance.

While KSB’s existing self-priming units have demonstrated exceptional reliability across wastewater and dewatering applications, the company has identified a rising local and global need for solutions capable of handling raw, unscreened sewage containing solids of 76 mm and larger. This demanding application represents one of the most challenging environments for pump design, and KSB’s ongoing research and engineering efforts are increasingly focused on meeting these heavy-duty solids handling requirements with the same durability and higher efficiency hydraulics that define its current product range.

“It’s part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen KSB’s position in the wastewater industry and to demonstrate that we have both the local expertise and global backing to lead in this market,” says du Plessis. KSB’s commitment to local engineering and manufacturing remains central to this approach. Unlike many competitors who rely primarily on imported products, KSB produces its wastewater pumps locally, ensuring shorter lead times, greater flexibility and seamless adaptation to South Africa’s unique operating conditions.

Darren Ward, KSB’s Western Cape branch manager, emphasises the importance of local manufacture and support infrastructure: “Many of our competitors have shifted to an ‘import-only’ model and reduced their local presence. KSB has gone the other way. We have invested in South African manufacturing expertise and nationwide support through our SupremeServ service network. That means our customers are getting lifetime support from people who understand local wastewater challenges.”

The KSB SupremeServ network extends across South Africa, offering field service, maintenance and pump refurbishment through a network of regional branches and certified technicians. The company also runs the SupremeServ Academy which provides onsite and offsite training for customers and operators. “It is important to note that when companies and utilities choose KSB, they are supporting a company that invests back into the local industry,” adds Ward.

Du Plessis concludes that the local wastewater segment presents a significant growth opportunity for KSB as the self-priming pump market in South Africa is still largely dominated by imported brands. “We want to capture that market with a locally-built product developed with local conditions in mind,” he says. He notes that KSB’s ongoing focus on engineering excellence and continuous improvement will ensure that its self-priming technology remains relevant and resilient, with plans in the near future to develop an improved version of the current design to better meet evolving industry demands.

For more information contact Annett Kriel, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600, annett.kriel@ksb.com, www.ksb.com




