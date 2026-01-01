Eliminating noise in dense high-power designs with electrostatic shielding
January 2026
Electrical Power & Protection
Pickering Electronics, a leader in high-performance reed relays, has upgraded its Series 144 high power reed relays – which switches up to 80 W while stacking on a compact 0,6 cm pitch – to include a new variant with an electrostatic shield between the switch and the coil to help minimise noise. Electrostatic screening protects against noise that can otherwise occur between the coil drive and high voltage circuits. This new screening option is in addition to Pickering’s internal mu-metal screen which helps eliminate problems that would otherwise be experienced due to magnetic interaction when devices are closely stacked.
“The high-power Series 144 SIP single-in-line-package (SIP) reed relays offer a switching current of up to 2 A, delivering up to 60 W, or 1 A for up to 80 W, with a continuous carry current of up to 3 A,” said product manager, Robert King. “They also boast high-voltage capability, with a switching voltage of 1000 V DC up to 10 W and up to 3 kV standoff, adding the option of an electrostatic shield to minimise noise between the signal and control circuitry, and provides extra protection where required.”
Miniature, ultra-high packing density reed relays usually have a switching rating of up to 10 W and 0,5 A, but some applications demand higher switching power and higher carry current specifications. Series 144 – Pickering’s smallest miniature SIP reed relay with a power rating up to 80 W – combines the ability to effectively switch higher power with exceptional low-level performance, making it an ideal choice where both high-power and low-level switching capabilities are required. Suitable applications include mixed signal semiconductor testers, photovoltaic and EV charging, mining gas analysis, medical electronics, in-circuit test equipment and high voltage instrumentation.
As dry reed relays, Series 144 offers an eco-friendlier option than mercury-wetted reed relays. For many applications, it also provides a superior alternative to electromechanical relays (EMRs) where its low-level performance and high isolation significantly improve efficiency and reliability. Compared to EMRs, reed relays deliver faster switching speeds and longer mechanical lifespans, further enhancing their appeal.
1 Form A, 2 Form A and 1 Form B configurations are available, with 5 V, 12 V or 24 V coils offered, all with optional internal diode protection. Additional build options are also available on request, including many pin configurations. Pickering also offers customised load testing to ensure components meet exact specifications and needs.
Pickering’s reputation for reed relay innovation is founded on decades of manufacturing excellence. All relays use instrumentation-grade reed switches for stable, long-life operation, up to billions of cycles, along with formerless coil construction and the company’s patented SoftCenter technology, which improves mechanical robustness. Internal or external mu-metal screening enables high packing densities with minimal magnetic interference, and every relay is 100% tested, including dynamic contact wave-shape analysis, to ensure consistent quality.
