Transformer reliability matters in data centres

January 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

By Mawethu Ngubo, T&D business development specialist at ACTOM T&D.

Data centres are the backbone of modern business and government operations. Because every transaction, every file and every critical system depends on uninterrupted power, downtime is more than an inconvenience, it can lead to significant financial losses, reputational damage and regulatory consequences. The first step to maintaining power stability is establishing transformer reliability. The operational continuity of a data centre is directly linked to the performance of these units. Therefore, robust design, meticulous maintenance and real-time monitoring are vital for preventing failures and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Transformers are the lifeline of data centres

Without reliable transformers, data centres face a much higher risk of downtime. Transformers make sure that servers, storage and networking equipment get the right amount of power at all times. They also protect sensitive systems from surges, spikes and other power disturbances that could damage equipment or cause outages. In busy, high-density data centres, even a small power fluctuation can quickly spread across racks of servers and disrupt operations.

The impact of this kind of disruption goes far beyond inconvenience. Lost transactions, interrupted services, and damaged data can all carry serious financial and reputational costs. This is why transformer reliability is a business priority. By keeping the power supply stable, reliable transformers prevent outages, keep operations running smoothly and help data centres maintain the trust of their clients.

Common causes of transformer failure and how to mitigate them

Transformer failures have many causes and each one can put a data centre at risk of costly downtime. One of the most common issues is overloading, which happens when a transformer is forced to carry more demand than it was designed for. This causes overheating and can lead to sudden failure. Insulation inside the transformer also wears out over time, especially in hot or humid conditions, which raises the risk of short circuits. Power surges and faults in the wider electrical system can cause immediate damage, while dust, poor airflow or other environmental stresses make problems worse.

The best way to prevent these risks is to take a proactive approach. It starts with choosing transformers that are sized not only for current needs, but also for future growth. Once in place, maintenance should be more than surface checks. Regular testing, monitoring and predictive tools can spot early signs of trouble before they develop into serious failures. By investing in routine condition checks and acting quickly on potential issues, operators can extend transformer life, reduce downtime and keep data centres running smoothly.

Modern designs and monitoring for enhanced reliability

Modern transformer technology prioritises both reliability and responsibility, offering robust solutions for various applications. Dry-type transformers are particularly well-suited for data centres due to their minimal maintenance requirements, environmental friendliness and inherent safety features like self-extinguishing insulation. For applications demanding higher efficiency, liquid-insulated transformers utilising fire-safe fluids provide comparable performance while offering enhanced protection against overheating and fire hazards.

Alongside design improvements, modern monitoring systems make it possible to track key performance indicators in real time, such as temperature, voltage, load levels and insulation strength. By keeping a constant eye on these factors, operators can spot small issues early and take corrective action before they grow into costly failures. This approach makes safety and sustainability central to transformer operation, ensuring that data centres stay secure, efficient and prepared for the future.

Reducing costs and ensuring operational continuity

The reliability of transformers is paramount for data centres to control costs and ensure uninterrupted operations. Even minimal downtime can result in substantial revenue losses, regulatory fines and erosion of client trust. Implementing redundancy strategies, such as deploying multiple transformers or units with higher capacities, enables maintenance activities or unexpected failures to occur without disrupting critical operations. Furthermore, energy-efficient transformer designs are a significant advantage as data centres expand, as they reduce power losses and decrease cooling demands

Achieving long-term reliability means focusing on three things: stable power, safe and sustainable transformer design, and proactive maintenance with ongoing monitoring. Prioritising these areas keeps data centres operational, protects client trust and minimises the risk of costly downtime.

The backbone of data centre business continuity

Transformers, while often operating behind the scenes, have made a profound and undeniable impact. They keep servers running, data secure and operations uninterrupted. Investing in safe, sustainable transformers and maintaining them well flips a potential vulnerability into a competitive edge. For data centres, reliability is the foundation on which trust, uptime and long-term success are built.

For more information contact ACTOM, +27 10 136 0216, [email protected], www.actom.co.za




