Space-saving I/O module for control cabinets

The IO-Link I/O module from ifm simplifies integration of sensors and actuators with conventional wiring in the control cabinet, as well as in field applications with low IP protection class requirements, such as in protected machine housings or under clean room conditions.
Simple digitalisation of up to 16 devices
Up to 16 devices (sensors and/or actuators) can be integrated via the I/O module. Thanks to the spring clamp system, assembly is quick and uncomplicated. The ports of the I/O module allow for flexible configuration as inputs or outputs.
If sensors are connected to the IO-Link data communication technology via the I/O module, the sensor information can be read out centrally at IT level. IO-Link devices can also be configured centrally and conveniently via the IT level.
Power supply for external actuators
The module is supplied with power from an IO-Link A-port master. The total current consumption of all I/Os can be up to 1 A, which ensures an efficient supply of external actuators.
Uncomplicated installation with low space requirements
The I/O module itself is also quick to install thanks to the integrated DIN rail mount and, being just 43 millimetres wide, takes up very little space.
Precision sensing for water treatment ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
ifm electronic has introduced two next-generation sensors designed for South Africa’s bulk and wastewater sector, engineered to withstand harsh environments and deliver long-term reliability.
Read more...Power distribution reinvented Rittal
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Rittal has developed the RiLineX, a modular busbar system that redefines how power is distributed inside electrical enclosures.
Read more...Machine health monitoring with ifm ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
With ifm’s machine health monitoring, early signs of wear can be detected and unexpected failures prevented. Combined with equipment preventive maintenance software, interventions can be scheduled proactively to avoid costly downtime.
Read more...Flow measurement in mobile applications ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The SU Puresonic Mobile ultrasonic sensor from ifm is characterised by its displayless design and high temperature resistance. It is ideal for mobile applications and processes with permanent media temperatures of up to 120°C.
Read more...High temperature threaded line vacs
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
EXAIR’s 3/8 NPT high temperature threaded line vacs convert hose, tube or pipe into a powerful in-line conveying system suitable for use with high temperature materials or in areas of high heat up to 482°C.
Read more...Robust sensors for pneumatic applications ifm - South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The pressure sensors from ifm have a G1/8 process connection, combined with a welded thin-film measuring cell. While offering an unbeatable price/performance ratio, this technology provides for high measuring accuracy in a very compact and robust housing.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.