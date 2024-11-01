Space-saving I/O module for control cabinets

The IO-Link I/O module from ifm simplifies integration of sensors and actuators with conventional wiring in the control cabinet, as well as in field applications with low IP protection class requirements, such as in protected machine housings or under clean room conditions.

Simple digitalisation of up to 16 devices

Up to 16 devices (sensors and/or actuators) can be integrated via the I/O module. Thanks to the spring clamp system, assembly is quick and uncomplicated. The ports of the I/O module allow for flexible configuration as inputs or outputs.

If sensors are connected to the IO-Link data communication technology via the I/O module, the sensor information can be read out centrally at IT level. IO-Link devices can also be configured centrally and conveniently via the IT level.

Power supply for external actuators

The module is supplied with power from an IO-Link A-port master. The total current consumption of all I/Os can be up to 1 A, which ensures an efficient supply of external actuators.

Uncomplicated installation with low space requirements

The I/O module itself is also quick to install thanks to the integrated DIN rail mount and, being just 43 millimetres wide, takes up very little space.

