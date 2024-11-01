Duplex valve improves continuous production at Gauteng manufacturing facility

I&C February 2026 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

In a recent installation at a Gauteng-based manufacturer of household and personal care products, Allmech provided a tailored water treatment solution to ensure a consistent supply of soft water for steam generation, an essential element in the client’s 24/7 production cycle.





Allmech is a leading South African manufacturer of boilers and supplier of water treatment components, and the sole authorised dealer for Runxin products in southern Africa. Lukas Makgopa, Allmech water treatment technician, explains that the manufacturer, based in Wadeville, Germiston, uses steam in various processes, from drying semi-liquid soap mixtures and setting packaging components to extracting active ingredients from silica-rich plants. To support these operations, Allmech installed a water softener system capable of processing up to 10 000 litres of water per hour, powered by the Runxin F135 duplex valve.

“We chose the F135 because it’s a true duplex system using a single valve to control both vessels,” explains Makgopa “That means when one vessel is in service, the other is on standby, ready to take over automatically when regeneration is needed. You don’t have to manually switch or deal with two separate valves.”

Supporting continuous operation and minimising risk of human error

Makgopa says that compared to installing two Runxin F74 valves in parallel, the F135 offers a simplified, space-saving design and faster installation, with fewer components and no need for interlocking signal wiring. It also provides seamless, automatic switching between vessels, ensuring no downtime during regeneration, which is crucial for manufacturers who can’t afford interruptions.

“This client uses a lot of water and their boiler system needs soft water at all times,” he notes. “If calcium or magnesium enters the boiler, it can form scale on the tubes. That’s like cement building up. It makes heat transfer inefficient, increases fuel consumption and reduces steam output.”

By ensuring consistent soft water supply, the Runxin F135 protects the client’s boilers from scaling and reduces the need for reactive maintenance. The unit’s larger internal components also allow it to handle variable water pressures, an issue Makgopa says this site faces frequently, with pressure sometimes spiking from 200 to 600 kPa.

“The F135 can manage those pressure fluctuations, which is why it works better here than smaller valves,” he says. “It’s a durable system and it’s been performing very well since we installed it.”

Simpler system for consistently soft water

In the past, the client’s smaller vessels needed to regenerate multiple times a day, but the F135 setup now typically requires regeneration just once every 24 hours. This allows time for proper brine saturation, an essential factor in achieving effective resin regeneration. Poor brining had previously led to morning samples testing positive for hard water, affecting steam quality and production efficiency.

“Since implementing the new system, hard water issues are no longer a concern on site,” Makgopa adds. “We used to get calls often about that. Now the water quality is consistent, and the team on-site only needs to monitor it once or twice a day. Compared to setting up two separate valves and synchronising them, this was much simpler in the long run. Maintenance is also easier. We’ve even set up a WhatsApp group with the client to quickly resolve any issues that pop up, so it’s a very collaborative relationship.”

Allmech is also the only authorised South African agent for Runxin valves, produced by Wenzhou Runxin Manufacturing Machine headquartered in China.

For more information contact Lionel Maasdorp, Allmech, +27 11 849 2731 , [email protected], www.allmech.co.za.





