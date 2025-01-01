PPS delivers custom drag boxes for coastal mining in Madagascar
September 2025
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
South African electrical enclosure specialist, Power Process Systems (PPS) has successfully delivered a set of custom-engineered drag boxes for a major titanium mining project in Madagascar. Designed for mobile medium-voltage (MV) power distribution, the drag boxes enable reliable energy supply to dredges operating across the site’s dynamic dune environment.
Referred to as drag boxes because they are skid-mounted and portable, these enclosures are easily repositioned as the mining operation progresses. This project also marks a significant milestone for PPS as it involves a medium voltage (MV) solution, whereas the company’s traditional focus has been on low voltage (LV) systems. The move into MV product development reflects PPS’s diversification and commitment to expanding its global footprint.
Manufactured at PPS’s Aeroton, Johannesburg facility and exported to site via its long-standing client Isotech, the drag boxes exemplify the company’s export capabilities and engineering reliability in harsh, coastal environments. The enclosures form part of a mobile infrastructure that supports dredge movement as mining progresses across the landscape.
“These drag boxes are used as medium voltage cable extensions,” explains Tony Matos, sales representative at PPS. “In titanium mining, the sand is sucked through a concentrator by means of a dredge. In the concentrator, they extract and refine several minerals, and because the mining is done on dunes, they often move or extend the dredge forward. Every time the floating pond with the dredge shifts, they simply plug in another drag box and extend the cable.”
This modular approach ensures continuous electrical supply as the mining equipment advances. “Once the cable gets too long, they move the power source closer and start the process again,” says Matos. “Sometimes, these drag boxes get flooded, but because the cable connections are submersible, there is no power loss.”
The PPS drag boxes supplied for this project were specifically designed to meet the environmental challenges of the Madagascan coastline. “With these products being on the coastline, material selection was crucial,” says Matos. “We used various grades of stainless steel to ensure durability and corrosion resistance. We expect another four units to be ordered later this year. Everything is done locally by us, from the enclosures to making provision for the glands and connectors. Our client handles the cabling and final installation on site.”
Each drag box includes provision for a limit switch enabling the system to detect whether the enclosure has been opened or closed, an important safety feature for remote monitoring and control. Beyond the project’s success, the Madagascar delivery illustrates PPS’s growing footprint in international markets. “It is a great example of how a South African company can meet international standards and client-specific needs,” says Matos. “This is not a standard product of ours. We customised it to suit the project’s operational and environmental requirements.”
As global mining companies increasingly seek reliable power distribution solutions in remote locations, PPS’s expertise in bespoke enclosures and proven export logistics positions it as a trusted partner for international industrial projects.
