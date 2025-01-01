New temperature transmitters with Profibus connectivity

Siemens is enhancing its temperature measuring device portfolio with the transmitter duo, Sitrans TH420 PA and Sitrans TF420 PA. Both devices feature Profibus connectivity, advanced safety functions and expedited commissioning all in one unit. Dual sensor input allows for automatic switch-over in case of sensor failure, while integrated sensor drift detection supports predictive maintenance and boosts operational safety, even in harsh conditions at -40°C and in Ex-rated areas. The Quickstart Wizard and AUTO GSD select feature enable configuration with just a few clicks. Up to 32 transmitters can operate within a single Profibus network, ensuring scalable integration.

Further reading:

AMETEK LAND has developed a new non-contact infrared thermometer for precise measurement and control during deposition processes in optical fibre manufacturing.Vital Products was looking for a precise and efficient solution to check the weight and ensure the completeness of its products. Minebea Intec, a specialist in industrial weighing and inspection technologies, was able to provide a solution.Flame hardening is a heat treatment process widely used on parts made from mild steels, alloy steels, medium carbon steels and cast iron. Accurate temperature measurement is not just important, but critical for the success of flame hardening.The aluminium rolling process is critical to the aluminium manufacturing industry, where precise temperature measurement is essential for ensuring high-quality product output and protecting equipment. The Optris long-wavelength camera can accurately measure strip temperatures in cold rolling and coiling applications.The new iTEMP TMT31 temperature transmitter from Endress+Hauser combines simplified selection, ordering, installation and operation with the highest reliability and long-term stability in one product.Window defrosters are vital features in vehicles, particularly in colder climates. The automotive manufacturer seeks an efficient solution to quickly and precisely measure the temperature of the windows, ensuring that the connections, installed cables and wires work correctly and have no defects before the vehicle’s final release.As global demand for hydrogen, ammonia and fertilisers increases, LAND is empowering steam methane reformer operators to unlock efficiency gains at existing plants to meet ambitious production targets while also safely decarbonising.The VVB30x continuously detects vibrations in three measurement axes and uses them to calculate proven indicators for evaluating machine condition.The Trantech TTED series is a versatile range of digital display sensors designed for high-accuracy measurement of pressure, flow and temperature.Instrotech is a leading provider of high-quality process control instrumentation and industrial automation solutions that are designed to optimise efficiency, reliability and safety across industries.