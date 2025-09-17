Knowledge Sharing 4 Industry event

The last of the SAIMC’s ‘Knowledge Sharing 4 Industry’ (KS4I) events will be held on 17 September 2025.

You are welcome to join us from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Syspro offices, located at 9 Simba Road in Sunninghill, Sandton. We will kick the event off with a networking opportunity over refreshments and snacks, before taking part in an exciting session hosted by our generous sponsors, Syspro. We would like to thank you for your continued support in 2024/25 and 2025/26.

The September presentation is on ‘Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Digital Transformation’, presented by Zaren Ramlugan from Syspro. Expect an in-depth look into how MOM is reshaping the manufacturing landscape, helping businesses streamline processes, boost efficiency and make smarter, faster decisions.

He will explore how digital transformation is unlocking new levels of manufacturing excellence, from smarter plant maintenance strategies to sharper demand planning. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve, this is your opportunity to connect with peers, gain actionable insights and hear directly from one of the industry’s leading voices.

Innovation and industry leadership meet here. Don’t miss it, we’d love to see you there.

For more information contact [email protected], +27 82 528 1238, www.saimc.co.za

