New industrial single-pair Ethernet connectors

September 2025 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

KYOCERA AVX has introduced the new 6780-000 series IP20 T1 industrial single-pair Ethernet (SPE) connectors and cable assemblies. Designed to meet growing demand for smaller and faster industrial Ethernet connectors capable of providing continuous communication and simplifying networks, the new 6780-000 series T1 industrial SPE connectors transmit Ethernet over a single pair of twisted copper wires while simultaneously providing power to terminal devices via Power over Data Line (PoDL) technology. Traditional RJ45 Ethernet connectors require two wire pairs for Fast Ethernet (100 Mb/s), four wire pairs for Gigabit Ethernet (1 Gb/s) and do not provide a power supply. In comparison, the new 6780-000 series SPE connectors provide valuable space and weight savings via reduced wiring requirements, with small, lightweight form factors that require 45% less board space than RJ45 connectors.

They are also quick and easy to install and maintain, and reduce system complexity and costs by eliminating gateways, analogue interfaces, bus systems and other proprietary field-level systems. This simplification helps reduce system maintenance requirements and unplanned downtime, and is especially useful for improving reliability and efficiency in applications, including advanced automation networks, sensor and actuator networks, control and monitoring cameras, smart grids, robotics, traffic control, transportation and smart monitoring systems.

The new 6780-000 series T1 Industrial SPE connectors are designed, manufactured and tested to IEC 63171-6 and IEEE 802.3 standards, and transmit 1 Gb/s up to 40 metres and

10 Mb/s up to 1000 metres. They also feature IP20 ratings, RoHS compliance and surface-mount solder tails that terminate signal wires to PCBs and improve data signal performance, enabling continuous communication from the control computer to sensors and other IIoT devices. In addition, the plugs feature high-reliability, cold-welded insulation displacement contact (IDC) technology that supports fast and reliable automated cable assembly processes. The series is available with four standard lengths of 22AWG T1 industrial SPE cables

(1, 3, 5 and 10 metres) with custom lengths upon request.

In addition, the new 6780-000 series SPE connectors are rated for 4 A at 60°C, 60 V DC operation, 1000 V DC contact-to-contact proof voltage, and 2250 V DC contact-to-shield proof voltage. They have a maximum mating force of 20N, a minimum polarisation and pull-out force of 50N and are rated for 1000-cycle durability in operating temperatures extending from -40 to 85°C.

“KYOCERA AVX is a proud member of the Single-Pair Ethernet Industrial Partner Network and is committed to the safe and reliable establishment of an SPE ecosystem based on global industry standards for transmission protocols and connectivity components, as well as being actively involved in the development of supporting connectivity solutions,” said Marc Actis, marketing manager for KYOCERA AVX Europe. “We are very pleased to introduce our new T1 SPE connectors and cable assemblies and look forward to helping our customers transition to the new industry standard, which offers significant space and weight savings, and can also help reduce system complexity and costs and improve reliability and efficiency.”

For more information contact Marc Actis, KYOCERA AVX Europe, +33 676 482186 , [email protected], www.kyocera-avx.com/product/6780-000-series





