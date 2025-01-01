Omniflex upgrades alarms for Uganda hydro plants

Legacy alarm replacement specialist, Omniflex, has worked with the Uganda Electricity Generation Company (UEGCL) to provide an upgrade solution for plant alarm equipment across the Nalubaale and Kiira hydroelectric power stations on Lake Victoria. Omniflex Omni16R replaces the 49-point obsolete MPAS90 systems, first installed in the 1970s, which are now end of life and no longer manufactured

The new OMNI16R units are packaged to minimise engineering and plant redesign, while bolstering up-to-date plant-wide safety. MPAS90 was manufactured by Highland Electronics, a specialist in alarm annunciators, based in the UK. The company went out of business in 2002, so product support and direct replacements haven’t been possible for over 20 years. Omniflex stepped in to provide the OMNI16R using a ‘fit, form and function’ process, allowing the new equipment to fit in the same space and use the same wiring as the previous equipment, which included the 50 V DC logic, minimising the operational disruptions normally associated with system installation and testing.

Failure to replace obsolete alarm annunciators would mean functionality would fail and prevent the plants from meeting their targets, which are energy availability and ensuring operational safety integrity levels (SILs). The Omni16R rack and the alarm input wiring is engineered to be identical to the previous MPAS90, with alarm card terminals located suitably to match the old wiring, thereby saving many hours during retrofit.

The old alarm system fascia was replaced with the Omniflex Omni-X version fascia, which can mechanically match the old MPAS90 version layout with minimal adjustments in the control room. It matches the previously bespoke fitting arrangement, as well as upgrading the alarm windows to reliable energy efficient LED.

“Replacing MPAS90 with OMNI16R provides a cost-effective upgrade with minimal disruption to operations. By using the existing panel space and wiring, it saves any costly engineering reconfiguration and enables a smooth transition,” explained Ian Loudon, international sales and marketing manager at Omniflex. “These are huge facilities. These hydro plants are part of the backbone of generating power for the entire country’s energy and infrastructure. Failure is not an option.”

Omniflex provides Fit, Form and Function replacements for annunciators globally, saving companies huge amounts in engineering costs while keeping the plant safety and functionality intact to the original design.

