Advanced missing person locator system to boost mine safety
September 2025
Becker Mining South Africa has enhanced its state-of-the-art Missing Person Locator system, a powerful module integrated into the company’s comprehensive SmartFlow digital mine visualisation and management platform, designed to enhance emergency preparedness and personnel safety in mining operations worldwide.
The Missing Person Locator module represents a major leap forward in real-time tracking technology, enabling rapid location and response to underground emergencies. With capabilities extending from surface to underground environments, the system empowers mining operations with precision tracking, historical traceability and automated evacuation protocols.
Becker Mining Systems’ priority is safety, and this technology provides peace of mind and actionable intelligence during critical situations. By combining cutting-edge wireless technologies with a user-friendly interface, the company ensures that every second counts when it matters most.
Key features and technologies are:
• Real-time tracking and location: Tracks personnel and mobile equipment with support for man-down detection and full evacuation management.
• Multi-network integration: Compatible with VHF, UHF, Wi-Fi, LTE and other wireless systems, ensuring continuous coverage across vast and complex mining environments.
• 3D viewer interface: Provides intuitive, real-time visualisations of personnel location and movement through advanced graphics motion technology.
• Surface mapping: Uses GPS and integrates with Google Maps and satellite imagery for seamless surface tracking, including mine-specific overlays.
• Access control integration: Syncs with HR systems to manage and monitor workforce movement securely.
• Historical traceability: Maintains logs and supports custom reporting for incident investigation and safety audits.
One of the standout aspects of the solution is its integration with Becker’s Leaky Feeder Technology, allowing LTE, Bluetooth, RF tagging and remote diagnostics to operate seamlessly in underground workings. This backbone, combined with Wi-Fi and GPS for surface operations, makes it one of the most comprehensive tracking systems available today.
Seamless system integration
A component of the overall SmartFlow suite, the Missing Person Locator module, interconnects with other operational systems such as environmental monitoring, power reticulation, conveyor systems and telemetry with industry standard open communication protocols. This ensures a holistic view of mining operations whilst prioritising safety and sustainability.
Becker Mining Systems has deployed this innovation globally across operations in South Africa, Chile, Australia and North America, setting a new standard for underground safety technology.
For more information contact Becker Mining South Africa, +27 11 617 6300, [email protected], www.becker-mining.com
