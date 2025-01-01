Editor's Choice
Where every grain counts

September 2025 Level Measurement & Control

In sub-Saharan Africa, agriculture is a fundamental component of many economies, with grain storage playing a large role in ensuring food security, economic stability, and livelihoods. Unfortunately, grain storage faces several challenges that in the long term can hinder the region’s capacity to maximise agricultural output. Farmers produce crops such as maize, millet or sorghum during a typical post-harvest season in rural communities in Nigeria or Tanzania. Despite having abundant harvests and filled local storage silos, issues like inadequate monitoring, spoilage and losses due to environmental factors can threaten the effectiveness of grain storage operations. Insufficient level and pressure measurement systems, often exacerbated by manual processes, complicate efforts for farmers and grain storage managers to optimise capacity and maintain quality.

Without reliable instrumentation, silo operators often rely on manual inspections to estimate grain levels, a method prone to inaccuracy and inefficiency. Poor monitoring of environmental conditions such as humidity and pressure inside silos contributes to mould growth, pest infestations and spoilage. Given that grain is highly sensitive to changes in storage conditions, any lapse in measurement and monitoring can result in significant economic losses, which ultimately will lead to food insecurity, which is one of the pressing concerns in the region.

In answer to these challenges, VEGA’s advanced level and pressure measurement solutions offer transformative technologies to improve grain storage management in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). By implementing reliable, precise and automated instrumentation, operators can optimise silo capacities, preserve grain quality and reduce losses, ultimately enhancing food security and economic sustainability.

Addressing the challenges with VEGA instrumentation

Effective grain storage requires the precise monitoring of two critical factors: the amount of stored grain (level measurement) and the environmental conditions inside silos such as pressure and temperature. VEGA offers advanced sensors and transmitters that help tackle these challenges efficiently. Instruments such as the VEGAPULS 6X radar sensor, the VEGABAR series pressure transmitters and VEGACAP capacitance level switches deliver accuracy and reliability, enabling better control over grain storage operations.

Reliable level measurement with VEGAPULS 6X

One of the key challenges in grain storage facilities is accurate level measurement of stored grain in silos, particularly in the more commonly used tall, narrow structures seen across SSA. Manual measurements, such as visual estimation, are unreliable and unsafe, as workers risk falls or injuries while climbing silos.

Operating on radar technology, the VEGAPULS 6X emits high-frequency microwave signals that reflect off the grain surface and return to the sensor, providing highly accurate level readings in real-time. Unlike ultrasonic sensors that may struggle with dust and noise in grain silos, radar sensors are unaffected by environmental factors like dust clouds, changing temperatures and varying moisture levels. This makes the VEGAPULS 6X ideal for grain silos, where airborne dust can pose a significant measurement challenge.

The VEGAPULS 6X also offers a narrow radar beam angle, allowing for precise measurements even in silos with internal obstructions like ladders or aeration systems. Its non-contact design ensures that it remains maintenance-free, reducing downtime and operational costs, an important consideration for storage operators with limited resources.

Pressure monitoring for silo safety and grain preservation

For differential pressure monitoring, which can indicate airflow issues in ventilated silos, VEGABAR offers a robust solution. Combined with level measurement systems like the VEGAPULS 6X, the VEGABAR transmitters provide a comprehensive monitoring system that enables storage operators to make informed decisions about aeration, loading and unloading processes.

Point-level detection with VEGACAP for safety

Another critical component in grain storage operations is point-level detection, which provides reliable high- and low-level alarms to prevent overfilling and ensure smooth silo operations. The VEGACAP series capacitance level switches are ideal for these applications, offering reliable measurement performance in dusty and abrasive environments.

The VEGACAP level switches detect grain levels using capacitive measurement technology, where the sensor reacts to changes in capacitance as it comes into contact with the stored material. These level switches are highly reliable, and are unaffected by dust or changes in grain properties such as moisture content. By providing accurate high-level alarms, VEGACAP switches help prevent silo overflows, ensuring safety and maximising storage capacity.


Benefits of VEGA in sub-Saharan Africa

The deployment of VEGA’s level and pressure measurement technologies in grain storage facilities provides significant benefits, addressing the region’s challenges and enhancing agricultural outcomes. The implementation of VEGA’s technologies can result in reduced maintenance and operational costs. The non-contact radar sensors and robust pressure transmitters are designed for durability and low maintenance, making them suitable for rural storage facilities with limited technical support. Their reliable performance in dusty and challenging environments ensures consistent operation, even in remote areas.

VEGA instrumentation improves the accuracy and efficiency of grain storage operations. The use of automated systems such as the VEGAPULS 6X radar sensor allows storage operators to achieve precise level monitoring, which supports better inventory management and optimised capacity usage. This is particularly relevant in SSA where post-harvest losses can reach 30 to 50% due to suboptimal storage practices.

VEGA’s solutions contribute to the preservation of grain quality by enabling improved environmental control within silos. Pressure transmitters like the VEGABAR 82 facilitate safe grain loading and effective ventilation, thereby reducing the risk of mould growth, pest infestations and spoilage from moisture buildup. This can extend the shelf life of stored grains, which may improve food availability and minimise economic losses for farmers and storage operators.

By choosing VEGA instrumentation, grain storage facilities enhance safety for personnel and infrastructure. By automating level and pressure monitoring, the need for manual measurements is eliminated, which can lower the risks associated with falls and exposure to hazardous conditions in silos. High-level alarms provided by VEGACAP switches also help prevent overfilling, thereby protecting silo structures and personnel.

By improving accuracy, efficiency and safety in silo operations, VEGA enables farmers, cooperatives and storage operators to preserve grain quality, optimise storage capacity and reduce losses in a region where every grain counts. These technologies not only strengthen food systems but also empower communities to achieve greater resilience and economic sustainability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
VEGA Controls SA


