Hoist gives better load control

September 2025 Motion Control & Drives

An important criterion for lifting equipment is that it is correctly loaded and balanced in order to avoid mechanical failures and accidents. More importantly, operator safety is enhanced as a result of correct load control, which reduces the possibility of damage to the materials and goods being lifted.





“The Konecranes D-series Manulift hoist DM-PE offers this greater control of loads facility, even those requiring precise manoeuvrability, by ensuring that the correct loading, handling and safety ratios are delivered through its advanced safety and technological systems. This is all via a one-handed safe and ergonomic hoist that controls load of up to 500 kg” says Ian Grobler, sales manager for Konecranes and Demag South Africa.

Suited to all kinds of workstations, the Konecranes D-series Manulift hoist DM-PE delivers a better load handling efficiency through its wide range of load handling attachments, which can be easily customised to suit specific needs and the diverse processes of different industries. Its easy operation provides flexibility and efficient load handling as only one hand is needed to operate the chain hoist and guide the load. The D-series Manulift control unit enables the operator to move all kinds of loads with precision.

Grobler says: “The Manulift’s integrated safety technology features a slipping clutch with speed monitoring for automatic safe stop, 24 V low voltage contactor control and operating limit switches to help maximise operator safety. Additionally, the control unit is connected by a helical cable to the Konecranes D-series hoist, allowing for a one-handed operation for both right- and left-handed users, enabling the operator to control the hoist with ease and to move the loading with precision.”

The D-series Manulift offers:

• Quick and easy installation via its plug-and-lift and plug-and-drive electric connections.

• Quick replacement of load handling attachment: The quick release coupling enables easy replacement of the load handling equipment.

• Reduced maintenance: The gearbox, slipping clutch and brake are maintenance-free for up to 10 years.

• Numerous load handling attachments: In addition to the optionally available standard load handling attachments, customised attachments can also be supplied to meet specific customer requirements. The ergonomic load hook is standard on the Manulift control unit.





“The expansive and versatile range of attachments for the D-series Manulift is what sets it apart within the lifting industry. There is no load lifting requirement that Konecranes cannot meet across any industry, whether it be a normal load hook or various pantograph-type tongs with parallel gripper systems. Partnering with Konecranes is a win-win partnership, enabling operators to complete tasks more quickly and easily while at the same time boosting operational productivity,” concludes Grobler.

