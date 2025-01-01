Hoist gives better load control
September 2025
Motion Control & Drives
An important criterion for lifting equipment is that it is correctly loaded and balanced in order to avoid mechanical failures and accidents. More importantly, operator safety is enhanced as a result of correct load control, which reduces the possibility of damage to the materials and goods being lifted.
“The Konecranes D-series Manulift hoist DM-PE offers this greater control of loads facility, even those requiring precise manoeuvrability, by ensuring that the correct loading, handling and safety ratios are delivered through its advanced safety and technological systems. This is all via a one-handed safe and ergonomic hoist that controls load of up to 500 kg” says Ian Grobler, sales manager for Konecranes and Demag South Africa.
Suited to all kinds of workstations, the Konecranes D-series Manulift hoist DM-PE delivers a better load handling efficiency through its wide range of load handling attachments, which can be easily customised to suit specific needs and the diverse processes of different industries. Its easy operation provides flexibility and efficient load handling as only one hand is needed to operate the chain hoist and guide the load. The D-series Manulift control unit enables the operator to move all kinds of loads with precision.
Grobler says: “The Manulift’s integrated safety technology features a slipping clutch with speed monitoring for automatic safe stop, 24 V low voltage contactor control and operating limit switches to help maximise operator safety. Additionally, the control unit is connected by a helical cable to the Konecranes D-series hoist, allowing for a one-handed operation for both right- and left-handed users, enabling the operator to control the hoist with ease and to move the loading with precision.”
The D-series Manulift offers:
• Quick and easy installation via its plug-and-lift and plug-and-drive electric connections.
• Quick replacement of load handling attachment: The quick release coupling enables easy replacement of the load handling equipment.
• Reduced maintenance: The gearbox, slipping clutch and brake are maintenance-free for up to 10 years.
• Numerous load handling attachments: In addition to the optionally available standard load handling attachments, customised attachments can also be supplied to meet specific customer requirements. The ergonomic load hook is standard on the Manulift control unit.
“The expansive and versatile range of attachments for the D-series Manulift is what sets it apart within the lifting industry. There is no load lifting requirement that Konecranes cannot meet across any industry, whether it be a normal load hook or various pantograph-type tongs with parallel gripper systems. Partnering with Konecranes is a win-win partnership, enabling operators to complete tasks more quickly and easily while at the same time boosting operational productivity,” concludes Grobler.
For more information contact Konecranes and Demag South Africa, +27 11 898 3500, [email protected], www.konecranes.co.za
Further reading:
A world first in maintenance
Motion Control & Drives
Lutz Pumpen has therefore developed a filling tool called Lutz Lube Drive, which considerably simplifies the maintenance process. The idea is that a commercial cordless screwdriver becomes the motor of a pump tube.
Read more...
The future of robotics
Motion Control & Drives
Research into robotics and autonomy uncovers some of the up-and-coming industrial uses and applications within the sector, including for automotives and logistics, as well as for personal and commercial use.
Read more...
Customised electromechanical systems for Africa’s toughest industrial environments
Motion Control & Drives
Hexagon Electrical, a South African-based manufacturer of specialised electromechanical equipment, is reinforcing its position as a leading custom solutions provider to the mining, utilities, industrial and renewable energy sectors.
Read more...
Epiroc strengthens productivity and sustainability
Motion Control & Drives
Epiroc is accelerating the transformation towards more productive and sustainable mining operations with the introduction of the new Minetruck MT22. The new 22-ton underground truck is designed for mining operations with small drift sizes, delivering increased effectiveness, reduced exhaust emissions, lower fuel consumption and extended service intervals.
Read more...
PC-based control in window and door production
Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
Belgian machine builders CNC Solutions and Calvet are automating previously manual processes in aluminium window and door production. High-performance drive technology, motion control and electric cylinders from Beckhoff proved crucial in equipping the machine with the necessary finesse when pressing the window frames.
Read more...
World-class hoist maintenance
ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
In underground mining, hoists are among the most significant investments a company can make. ABB has developed ABB Care for Hoisting, designed to help mining companies transition from reactive or even preventive maintenance approaches to a truly predictive model, maximising hoist performance, extending asset life, and safeguarding operational continuity.
Read more...
Large-scale green hydrogen plant
Motion Control & Drives
As Europe’s first large-scale green hydrogen plant, Shell’s Holland Hydrogen 1 is a landmark renewable energy project. Mammoet was involved to plan and manage the road movements and key lifts that would bring the facility to life.
Read more...
Planetary gear units for high torque requirements
SEW-EURODRIVE
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Packing a compact design, along with high torque and low-speed outputs, the new SEW PPK and SEW P2.e planetary gear units from SEW-EURODRIVE offer new capabilities in continuous heavy-duty applications where space is at a premium.
Read more...
Robotic filling systems for the pharmaceutical industry
Motion Control & Drives
Pharma Integration, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, aims to replace traditional mechanical filling lines with compact, fully automated systems that are 100% robot-driven using machines known as Azzurra. Their integrated Faulhaber drives play a crucial role in the fill-finish process, ensuring the highest precision and safety across multiple production steps.
Read more...
New generation soft starter ranges
Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has launched its new generation Altivar ATS430 and ATS490 soft starter ranges in Anglophone Africa, the latest innovations in motor control technology.
Read more...