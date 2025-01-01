Epiroc strengthens productivity and sustainability
September 2025
Motion Control & Drives
Epiroc is accelerating the transformation towards more productive and sustainable mining operations with the introduction of the new Minetruck MT22. The new 22 ton underground truck is designed for mining operations with small drift sizes, delivering increased effectiveness, reduced exhaust emissions, lower fuel consumption and extended service intervals.
“We are proud to introduce the Minetruck MT22, which succeeds Epiroc’s smallest underground truck, the Minetruck MT2200. While retaining the same exterior design, it introduces several key upgrades, most notably the Stage V engine option and European Conformity certification,” says Prerna Devkar, global product manager for Minetruck Small Segment. “Stage V is the European Union’s latest stage of engine emission legislation designed to reduce pollution from off-highway machines.”
Equipped with the Cummins QSL9 Stage V engine that is designed for high power and torque, the Minetruck MT22 features an advanced after-treatment system that significantly reduces harmful emissions such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. This improves underground air quality without compromising performance, making it ideal for demanding duty cycles.
Additional advantages of the Stage V engine include lower noise levels, 5% more fuel efficiency and 100% extended oil change intervals (from 500 to 1000 hours), reducing maintenance needs and operational downtime. These enhancements contribute to a more comfortable and efficient mining experience while ensuring compliance with global standards and regulations.
“In addition to the Stage V engine, the new Minetruck MT22 offers other engine variants, including China IV and Tier III, giving customers the flexibility to choose based on their specific needs and preferences,” adds Prerna.
All of Epiroc’s underground trucks and loaders are compatible with HVO100, a renewable biodiesel alternative. This further reduces greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants while enhancing engine performance and longevity.
Beyond the engine upgrade, the Minetruck MT22 incorporates several improvements over its predecessor such as an integrated load weighing system and a 3-point seatbelt, both aimed at boosting productivity and enhancing safety in mining operations.
For more information contact Sthembiso Mnisi, Epiroc South Africa, +27 11 821 9000, [email protected], www.epiroc.com/
