Customised electromechanical systems for Africa’s toughest industrial environments

September 2025 Motion Control & Drives

Hexagon Electrical, a South African-based manufacturer of specialised electromechanical equipment, is reinforcing its position as a leading custom solutions provider to the mining, utilities, industrial and renewable energy sectors.

Operating from over 6000 m² of manufacturing space in Brakpan, Gauteng, the company integrates in-house engineering, fabrication, assembly and testing facilities to deliver fully customised systems across a broad product portfolio.

“Hexagon Electrical’s ability to design and manufacture bespoke motors, transformers, panels, flameproof apparatus and ventilation equipment offers a distinct competitive advantage to meet specific project requirements, unique operating conditions and stringent safety regulations,” explains David Dyce, CEO of Hexagon Electrical. “Every mine, substation and industrial plant has its unique operating conditions and constraints which is why customisation is so important.

“All products offered by Hexagon Electrical are developed to address requirements that conventional, off-the-shelf systems cannot meet. We are committed to ensuring our products not only perform optimally, but also align with each customer’s specific operational, safety and environmental goals.”

“In cost-sensitive environments where downtime and equipment failure carry high financial and safety consequences, the ability to design equipment that matches the exact needs of the installation delivers tangible lifecycle value. Our customised approach also supports compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements, as bespoke components can be optimised for energy efficiency, recyclability and sourcing from local supply chains.”

The company’s vertically integrated facility, equipped with heavy-lift cranes, precision fabrication shops, spray booths, VPI varnish tanks and full-scale test bays, is geared to enable customisation of the full product range. This infrastructure supports advanced processes like OEM motor reconditioning, winding, coating and dynamic testing, all performed on site under ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management. The site is powered by a 600 kVA diesel generator to ensure uninterrupted production.

Hexagon Electrical’s products range from bespoke 20 MVA, 33 kV transformers for power utilities to dual-speed flameproof motors designed for underground mining. The dry and oil-type transformer range supports multiple configurations, including shell/core, auto-transformers and reactors, all engineered to match load profiles, harmonic requirements and spatial constraints. The company manufactures flameproof and non-flameproof products, including MCCs, RMUs and substations with control interfaces and housing layouts optimised to client specifications.

Hexagon Electrical also manufactures ventilation and dust suppression fans which meet precise airflow parameters, noise restrictions and safety thresholds for use in confined underground environments. The electric motors portfolio comprises high-efficiency flameproof, water-cooled, traction and winch models. Each unit can be adapted to environmental or application-specific criteria, including shaft configuration, enclosure rating, insulation class and thermal protection.

The company’s flameproof auxiliary product line, including cable reels, lighting, sirens and spooling devices, can be specified for hazardous locations and is manufactured in compliance with SANS 10142-1, 10242-1 and IEC 60079 standards.

All designs are certified by bodies such as the SABS, MASC and Explolabs South Africa, with ongoing investment in R&D; directed at both enhanced safety and energy performance.

Hexagon Electrical’s commitment to engineered precision is evident across the full spectrum of its operations. From R&D; and prototyping, through to manufacturing and after-sales services, the company delivers tailored electrical systems that meet Africa’s toughest operating challenges safely, reliably and sustainably.

For more information contact David Dyce, Hexagon Electrical, [email protected], www.hexelect.co.za




