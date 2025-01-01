Measure the electrical performance of your machinery

The TELE eCap from Vepac Electronics allows you to use energy wisely and reduce operational expenses. Through the precise measurement of analogue electrical values read out from your machines by means of eCap, you easily obtain a reliable database that can be digitally processed, prepared for analysis and visualised using a Modbus master.
Since the TELE eCap can be used universally, it provides you with the relevant data in the format relevant for almost every application. In addition, the eCap ensures fast data transfer, allowing you to react quickly to changing circumstances. With the digital data obtained, you can not only protect your equipment from damage or failure, but also optimise its efficiency and performance.
Mode of operation
Analogue electrical data is measured from your machine, motor or dynamic electrical load, converted into digital values and transmitted via Modbus RTU to a Modbus master. With the data obtained, your PLC or HMI can react to the trigger events of your machine in order to protect, prevent, act and alarm.
Predictive maintenance
Monitoring machines during operation to detect any malfunctions or irregularities early on can prevent significant consequential damage to your system. The eCap provides you with accurate digital data for this purpose, enabling you to react quickly.
Retrofitting analogue technologies
Retrofitting your analogue machines is an excellent substitute for costly new purchases and offers you a wide range of new optimisation and control options through newly acquired electrical data.
Increasing energy efficiency
The optimised use of energy is constantly gaining importance, and this also applies to industrial manufacturing. Minimising energy consumption and adapting the energy required to operate your facilities to the actual workload required can be achieved through clever control using the data from the Performance Sensor eCap.
Process monitoring
Progressive automation in the area of product manufacturing leads to an increase in process monitoring. With the eCap, this can be done automatically to ensure quality and safety. The digitally measured electrical values can be used to decide whether and how to intervene or optimise loads in manufacturing.
