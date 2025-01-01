Future-ready I/O to redefine connectivity

Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its state-of-the-art Modicon Edge I/O NTS product in the South African market. Replacing the Modicon STB distributed I/O system, the Edge I/O is the future-ready I/O that is designed to meet the evolving needs of industrial applications and redefine connectivity, data aggregation and operational efficiency for industries across the region.
Sbo Chili, product offer manager for HMIs and PLCs at Schneider Electric, explains that the product is the latest distributed IP20 I/O system, which provides customers with a wide variety of choices and can address the needs of various applications within a single I/O family.
Robust, next-generation solution
“The Edge I/O is designed with the future in mind, and this new offer allows customers to meet their current needs while preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow. This product stands out as a robust, next-generation solution, significantly improving upon its predecessor, the STB,” says Chili.
Built to deliver reliability and efficiency, Edge I/O delivers superior performance with the following advantages:
• Greater compatibility and flexibility: Unlike traditional Schneider-exclusive products, Edge I/O integrates seamlessly with select third-party systems, making it a versatile choice for various industrial applications.
• Cost-effective solution: Edge I/O is more affordable compared to its predecessor, offering businesses a high-performance option at a lower price point without compromising on quality.
• Optimised operational efficiency: With its advanced design, Edge I/O enables more flexible deployment, allowing industries to adapt faster to evolving operational demands.
• Minimised downtime and increased reliability: Built to reduce unplanned downtime, Edge I/O ensures smoother operations, minimising disruptions and costly shutdowns for industrial facilities.
Chili says that the Edge I/O product will serve key industries including food and beverage, mining and wastewater management, adding that Schneider Electric South Africa has structured its distribution strategy to prioritise technical expertise and seamless customer support, ensuring maximum value for its clients.
Distribution breakdown
In terms of the distribution breakdown, about 70% of the Edge I/O range will reach the market through system integrators. These specialised partners possess advanced programming knowledge and extensive training in Schneider PLCs, ensuring they can provide the necessary technical support for end users.
The remaining 30% will be split between distributors, end users (supported by system integrators where programming or technical expertise is required) and panel builders, where tailored solutions will enhance their operational capacity with Edge I/O’s robust capabilities.
Chili notes that this deliberate approach minimises technical support demands on Schneider Electric’s internal teams, as system integrators are equipped to handle programming and troubleshooting inquiries. “Edge I/O is not just a product, but a solution that equips our customers with the tools to navigate the complexities of modern industrial environments while preparing them for the future. With Edge I/O, we are enabling smarter, more connected operations that drive efficiency and innovation,” he concludes.
