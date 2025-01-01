New wastewater pump for local municipalities and industries
September 2025
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The latest wastewater pump from KSB Pumps and Valves is making waves in the industry due to a host of new features that provide users with an ultra-durable long service pump with fewer blockages and a lower maintenance requirement than traditional pumps.
It comes at a challenging time for municipalities and industrial pump users as aging infrastructure fails and maintenance requirements for older pumps is becoming increasingly demanding. Now, the KSB Amarex Pro submersible pump provides solutions to solve many of the challenges now and in the future.
According to KSB Pumps and Valves wastewater market area manager, Hugo du Plessis, the new series is a game changer for municipal and industrial pump stations. The pumps are built for reliability and ease of use, with a combination of technologically advanced hydraulic design and advanced smart capabilities for improved management.
At the core is the open dual vane D max impeller for improved hydraulic efficiency and unsurpassed energy savings, particularly in heavy-duty abrasive or aggressive waste water environments. The pumps are matched to IE5 class motors to further improve efficiency, and a range of smart features allows users to run the pump correctly for different conditions. It monitors its condition in real-time, automatically detecting blockages, engaging in deragging routines and adjusting its operating point to match system demands, a feature that significantly reduces wear and the need for unscheduled maintenance.
With the Amarex Pro, clients can expect far fewer breakdowns. Its automatic clog detection and soft start technology reduces stress on the system, and integrated motor and vibration protection gives operators full confidence in continuous operations. Hugo adds that one of the pump’s best features is its plug and play simplicity. Each unit is preset to the client’s specified duty point, requiring little more than connection to KSB’s free ServiceTool to fine-tune performance. The customer interface is very intuitive, making commissioning and configuration straightforward, even in remote sites.
The range is also designed to fulfil multiple roles with its adaptive operating point flexibility, which covers two to three duty sizes with a single pump. This translates to fewer product variants and reduces spare parts stock in the field. Its toughness and low maintenance manufacture are also impressive, with each pump supplied with a hard iron (G2) impeller and a choice of mechanical seals tailored to cope with abrasive sludges and aggressive waste water. A range of adapter claws and an easy to navigate GoToAmarex app also ensures upgrades to existing installations are seamless and fast.
“KSB’s mission is to deliver solutions that save both energy and operational hassle. The Amarex Pro is a great example of this being smart, efficient and reliable. It’s precisely what South Africa’s pump station operators need,” concludes du Plessis.
For more information contact Annett Kriel, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600, [email protected], www.ksb.com
