Enhancing gold leaching efficiency

September 2025 Sensors & Transducers

In the gold leaching process, precise measurement and control of pH and dissolved oxygen (DO) are crucial for optimising gold recovery and ensuring safe operation. Endress+Hauser offers a range of advanced technologies designed to enhance the stability and accuracy of these measurements on gold processing plants.

pH control in gold cyanidation directly impacts how quickly the gold dissolves in cyanide solutions. Cyanide leaching is a process used to extract the gold from ore. It works best at a pH above 10,5. Deviations from this optimal pH can slow down gold dissolution, reducing recovery rates.

Cyanide consumption is closely tied to pH levels. Maintaining an alkaline pH above 10,5 minimises the formation of highly toxic hydrogen cyanide gas, ensuring safety and reducing environmental risks. Lower pH levels increase cyanide usage due to reduced efficiency. Thus, pH control in gold cyanidation is vital for maximising gold recovery while minimising safety and environmental risks. Innovative solutions and technologies are driving advancements in this critical area.

The role of oxygen in gold cyanidation

Oxygen plays a crucial role in gold cyanidation, serving as the oxidising agent in the dissolution of gold. However, oxygen consumption during cyanidation can impact leaching rates, with a deficiency in dissolved oxygen leading to slower gold dissolution kinetics.

Multi-parameter Liquiline transmitters

Endress+Hauser’s Liquiline transmitters are versatile devices that can accommodate both pH and DO sensors. This multi-parameter capability simplifies the installation and operation of measurement systems, reducing the need for multiple transmitters and streamlining the process. The Liquiline platform supports various digital sensors, making it a flexible solution for different applications.

Interoperability with handheld transmitter

The CML18 Most DO/pH sensors from Endress+Hauser are fully interoperable with the handheld transmitter CML18. This portability allows for easy calibration and cross-checks directly in the plant, ensuring that measurements remain accurate and reliable. The CML18 enables quick diagnostics and troubleshooting, reducing downtime and improving overall process efficiency.

Benefits of Memobase Pro CZL81

The Memobase Pro CZL81 software offers comprehensive sensor management, including calibration, documentation and diagnostics. This software enhances the reliability of measurements by ensuring that pH sensors are always in optimal condition, reducing the risk of drift and measurement errors. Memobase Pro also provides a detailed history of sensor performance, helping to predict maintenance needs and extend sensor life.

pH probes

Based on Endress+Hauser’s Memosens technology, pH probes such as the CPF81E and CPS91E are designed for high stability and resistance to harsh conditions.

These probes offer:

• High accuracy, ensuring precise pH control, which is critical for effective gold leaching.

• Robust design, withstanding aggressive chemicals and abrasive slurries.

• A long lifespan, minimising the need for frequent replacements and thereby lowering operational costs.

Dissolved oxygen sensors

The DO2 sensors provide reliable and accurate measurements across a wide range of conditions. Key features include:

• Measuring range: They are suitable for applications using air or oxygen, with ranges from 20 to 70 mg/l. Selection of the correct sensor for the specific measuring range is crucial because different gold leaching processes may use either air or pure oxygen to maintain the required DO levels. In processes using air, the DO concentration is typically lower, while using pure oxygen can significantly increase the DO levels.

• Reduced maintenance: Compared to amperometric DO sensors, optical sensors require less frequent calibration and maintenance, enhancing operational efficiency.

• Fast response time: These sensors quickly adapt to changes in DO levels, providing real-time data for better process control.

Advantages of Memosens technology

Endress+Hauser’s Memosens technology offers significant advantages in gold leaching applications. These include:

• Digital signal transmission: Reduces the risk of signal loss and interference, ensuring accurate data.

• Non-contact connection: Prevents moisture ingress and corrosion, extending sensor life.

• Easy calibration and maintenance: Sensors can be calibrated in the laboratory and replaced quickly in the field, minimising downtime.

• Predictive maintenance: Using Heartbeat Technology, Memosens allows for predictive maintenance by providing diagnostic information that helps identify potential issues before they lead to sensor failure.

The industrial process of gold cyanidation relies on a delicate balance of chemical reactions and pH control measures to achieve optimal gold recovery rates. By understanding the interplay between cyanide leaching, pH control agents and chemical reactions, operators can optimise process parameters to maximise gold extraction while minimising environmental impacts and operational costs. By integrating these advanced technologies, Endress+Hauser provides a comprehensive solution for pH and DO2 measurement in gold leaching processes. These innovations enhance measurement stability, reduce maintenance requirements and improve overall process efficiency, making them the preferred choice for gold processing plants.


