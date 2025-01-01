DesignSpark keeps production lines moving in the food and beverage industry

September 2025 IT in Manufacturing

RS South Africa understands that finding fast and effective solutions to equipment issues is crucial in the food and beverage sector. Here, production downtime has significant cost implications in terms of downtime for large operations. Every moment lost can impact not only profitability but also brand reputation, product quality and supply chain reliability. With ageing assets and mechanical failure cited as two of the leading causes of unplanned stoppages, industry professionals are increasingly looking for agile, cost-effective ways to maintain uptime and extend the lifespan of critical machinery.

“RS is helping customers across the industry meet these challenges head-on,” says Erick Wessels, sales director of RS South Africa. Through its powerful and accessible engineering design platform, DesignSpark, it is giving maintenance teams and independent contractors the tools they need to develop custom fixes, optimise performance and keep production lines moving, without the need for lengthy lead times or expensive bespoke parts.

Many customers have discovered DesignSpark via RS and now rely on it as an essential part of their daily maintenance and engineering routines. DesignSpark Mechanical, in particular, has become the preferred 3D design tool for creating or recreating critical components. With its intuitive interface and quick learning curve, users can develop bespoke designs from scratch or replicate worn or damaged parts for immediate replacement. Finished parts can be 3D printed and combined with standard RS products such as bearings or aluminium tubing to form simple, yet effective, solutions that integrate seamlessly into production environments.





DesignSpark’s value lies not only in its technical features but also in the way it supports productivity and smarter working. Users frequently highlight how time consuming and complex other CAD tools can be. In contrast, DesignSpark offers professional-grade capabilities that are easy to adopt, supported by a wealth of online training, community advice and articles. Whether tackling mechanical, PCB or electronic circuit design, DesignSpark offers an integrated and flexible workspace that supports a wide range of industrial applications.

With an extensive 3D model library comprising over one billion manufacturer-approved parts, all linked to RS product codes, users can easily generate bills of materials, streamline ordering and reduce procurement delays. This end-to-end integration of design and sourcing not only saves time but also ensures the right part is always available, reducing the risk of extended downtime.

This design-led approach is just one of the ways RS supports the food and beverage sector. Combined with a comprehensive product portfolio of over 800 000 stocked items, predictive maintenance services, automation solutions, energy-saving support and a commitment to safety and compliance, RS delivers a holistic offering tailored to the industry’s unique demands.

“From responding to urgent maintenance needs to supporting long-term operational efficiency, RS helps food and beverage manufacturers overcome challenges and stay ahead in a fast-moving market. Its digitally enabled, technically driven solutions empower engineering teams to work more intelligently, respond faster and reduce risk,” concludes Wessels.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





