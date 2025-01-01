Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

DesignSpark keeps production lines moving in the food and beverage industry

September 2025 IT in Manufacturing

RS South Africa understands that finding fast and effective solutions to equipment issues is crucial in the food and beverage sector. Here, production downtime has significant cost implications in terms of downtime for large operations. Every moment lost can impact not only profitability but also brand reputation, product quality and supply chain reliability. With ageing assets and mechanical failure cited as two of the leading causes of unplanned stoppages, industry professionals are increasingly looking for agile, cost-effective ways to maintain uptime and extend the lifespan of critical machinery.

“RS is helping customers across the industry meet these challenges head-on,” says Erick Wessels, sales director of RS South Africa. Through its powerful and accessible engineering design platform, DesignSpark, it is giving maintenance teams and independent contractors the tools they need to develop custom fixes, optimise performance and keep production lines moving, without the need for lengthy lead times or expensive bespoke parts.

Many customers have discovered DesignSpark via RS and now rely on it as an essential part of their daily maintenance and engineering routines. DesignSpark Mechanical, in particular, has become the preferred 3D design tool for creating or recreating critical components. With its intuitive interface and quick learning curve, users can develop bespoke designs from scratch or replicate worn or damaged parts for immediate replacement. Finished parts can be 3D printed and combined with standard RS products such as bearings or aluminium tubing to form simple, yet effective, solutions that integrate seamlessly into production environments.


DesignSpark’s value lies not only in its technical features but also in the way it supports productivity and smarter working. Users frequently highlight how time consuming and complex other CAD tools can be. In contrast, DesignSpark offers professional-grade capabilities that are easy to adopt, supported by a wealth of online training, community advice and articles. Whether tackling mechanical, PCB or electronic circuit design, DesignSpark offers an integrated and flexible workspace that supports a wide range of industrial applications.

With an extensive 3D model library comprising over one billion manufacturer-approved parts, all linked to RS product codes, users can easily generate bills of materials, streamline ordering and reduce procurement delays. This end-to-end integration of design and sourcing not only saves time but also ensures the right part is always available, reducing the risk of extended downtime.

This design-led approach is just one of the ways RS supports the food and beverage sector. Combined with a comprehensive product portfolio of over 800 000 stocked items, predictive maintenance services, automation solutions, energy-saving support and a commitment to safety and compliance, RS delivers a holistic offering tailored to the industry’s unique demands.

“From responding to urgent maintenance needs to supporting long-term operational efficiency, RS helps food and beverage manufacturers overcome challenges and stay ahead in a fast-moving market. Its digitally enabled, technically driven solutions empower engineering teams to work more intelligently, respond faster and reduce risk,” concludes Wessels.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Prefabricated data centres for an AI-focused future at the edge
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
As AI technologies continue to advance, data centres are being pushed to the edge, reshaping their operations to meet daily demands. To meet the relentless demands of AI workloads at the edge, prefabricated data centre solutions offer a scalable, efficient and fast alternative to traditional builds.

Read more...
Quantum computing and its impact on data security: a double-edged sword for the digital age
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computing is poised to redefine the boundaries of data security, offering groundbreaking solutions while threatening modern encryption’s foundations. For third-party IT providers, this duality presents both a challenge and an opportunity to lead organisations through one of the most significant technological transitions in decades.

Read more...
Next-generation road-legal race car.
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.

Read more...
Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.

Read more...
Enabling a sustainable industrial organisation
IT in Manufacturing
This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.

Read more...
Navigating discrete manufacturing in South Africa through digitalisation
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.

Read more...
Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

Read more...
World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.

Read more...
Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.

Read more...
Future-ready data centres
IT in Manufacturing
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved