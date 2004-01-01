Editor's Choice
Capsules, steam and cream

September 2025 Pressure Measurement & Control

The African pharmaceutical industry is making steady progress, with governments emphasising public health leading to better healthcare systems and increased demand for medicines. Local manufacturers have opportunities to grow as the need for safe, timely pharmaceuticals rises. In 2023, the sector was valued at $26,85 billion and is expected to grow at 3,4% annually until 2030, driven by chronic illnesses and the affordability of generics. Countries like South Africa see rising sales due to infectious and lifestyle diseases. Strategies like pooled procurement and cancer screening initiatives are boosting demand and manufacturing opportunities.

African cosmetic brands are increasingly outsourcing production to specialised contract manufacturers who use automation and high-precision tools to ensure quality and adapt quickly to regulatory changes, supporting rapid growth in the sector. VEGA’s suite of level and pressure measurement solutions offers a robust foundation for profitability and quality assurance. Whether it’s monitoring a single-use bioprocessing vessel, managing a high-speed capsule filling line or controlling a steam sterilisation process, VEGA’s instrumentation delivers speed, accuracy and intelligence.

Smart bioprocessing

Single-use bioreactors are rapidly becoming the standard in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing. They reduce the risk of cross-contamination and enable faster changeovers between production runs. However, their plastic construction presents challenges for traditional level measurement methods, as accuracy is often compromised when taking readings from outside the vessel.

The VEGAPULS 6X is a next-generation radar sensor that excels in this environment. Its exceptionally high dynamic range allows it to detect even minimal differences in signal, offering continuous, non-contact measurement through transparent or semi-transparent plastic walls. Since the sensor does not need to contact the medium, sterility is preserved. Its low-maintenance design and long-term stability make it an invaluable asset for manufacturers seeking precision and compliance in biological or API production.

Reliable pressure readings

Steam sterilisation is a vital step in both pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing, particularly in facilities that frequently reconfigure production lines. Accurate and stable pressure control during sterilisation ensures effective microbial elimination and protects sensitive components.

The VEGABAR 29 pressure sensor is engineered for these demanding applications. Its rapid response time enables the detection of even slight pressure fluctuations, allowing operators to maintain tight control over sterilisation cycles. The sensor is easily integrated with IO-Link into modern automation platforms and provides real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance data. This flexibility and responsiveness are especially valuable for contract manufacturers working with varied product portfolios and sterilisation needs.

Capsule filling confidence

High-speed capsule filling lines demand accuracy and efficiency. Inconsistent sensors can struggle to detect small amounts of powder or liquid, particularly when switching between formulations or capsule sizes. The VEGAPOINT 31 capacitive point level switch addresses these challenges with plug-and-play functionality and high sensitivity. Its 360° full-colour status display is easily visible from any angle, streamlining operator oversight even in compact production areas. This sensor enables quick line changeovers, minimises material waste and upholds the rigorous quality standards expected by both clients and regulatory bodies.

Why choose VEGA?

VEGA’s sensors are designed for the compliant, connected factories of the future. All devices use FDA and EC1935/2004-compliant materials and are certified for use in ATEX zones. They meet stringent international standards, including GMP, EHEDG, and 3-A. Integration is straightforward, with support for IO-Link, HART, Profibus and other widely adopted communication protocols, making VEGA solutions suitable for both new installations and retrofits. Bluetooth connectivity enables safe, remote commissioning, reducing setup time and enhancing operator safety. VEGA’s partnership approach ensures clients receive tailored solutions, backed by decades of experience in pharma and cosmetics applications.

In an industry where downtime is expensive, regulatory traceability is essential and market demands can shift overnight, contract manufacturers require instrumentation that is dependable and adaptable. VEGA’s innovative technology and commitment to customer needs make it a trusted partner for Africa’s growing pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, delivering the precision, compliance and efficiency required to thrive.

To find out more about VEGA's new pressure sensors and level switches visit https://youtu.be/pZ47kXUcIXw


Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


