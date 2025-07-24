SAIMC: Michael Brown named Honorary Senior Member of SAIMC
September 2025
SAIMC
Michael Brown, recently retired specialist in control loop optimisation, has been named an Honorary Senior Member of the SAIMC, a rare distinction held by only a handful of individuals. SAIMC CEO, Johan Maartens said, “I would like to thank you for the many years of knowledge sharing you have given to the SAIMC and our industry. It is a privilege to know someone with your integrity, knowledge and experience.”
Michael joined the SAIMC in the early seventies and brings over 50 years of expertise in process control instrumentation. His career focused on consulting and teaching practical control loop analysis and optimisation. He has presented courses and optimised controls in numerous plants across many countries. He continues to write articles based on his work and his courses are available in PDF format. He also continues to handle sales of the Protuner Loop Optimisation software.
Reflecting on his career, Michael says plant visits have always been a highlight for him. “I always marvel at man’s ingenuity in developing automatic processes. Those that have stood out for their brilliance include float glass production, paper and tissue machines, certain chemical plants, and steelmaking, particularly continuous casting.”
