SAIMC: Zambia branch
September 2025
SAIMC Zambia recently facilitated an industrial visit to the Zamefa Cable Manufacturing Company in Luanshya for twenty automation students from Sinozam. The visit gave students valuable exposure to the advanced technology used in copper and aluminium cable production.
SAIMC members also visited the Copperbelt Energy Corporation solar plant in Kitwe. Copperbelt Energy Corporation is a major player in Zambia’s power generation, transmission, distribution and supply sector, and is actively transitioning from thermal power to renewable energy sources. The company’s solar photovoltaic plant features 61 300 solar PV modules, 150 inverters, six transformer stations and four kilometres of transmission line. With an annual yield of 54,9 GWh, the plant can supply around 1000 households consuming an average of 15 units per day. This project is a significant step toward supporting Zambia’s green economy.
The following video presents an innovative project by SAIMC member, Mukuka Mubanga, who is the instrumentation officer for Nkana Water Supply and Sanitation Company at the Bulangililo Treatment Plant. He developed a model for the early detection of chlorine gas leaks to protect the safety of workers on process plants. This is an excellent example of local engineering talent making an impact and shows the power of local ingenuity and commitment to excellence.
Watch the video at www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/k25ICsep55f.mp4 to learn more about Mubanga’s impressive achievement.
