September 2025 SAIMC

Cheryl Hird thanking Sagadevan Kanniappen.

The SAIMC Johannesburg branch hosted its June Technology Evening at the Bryanston Sports Club, where attendees explored a topic beyond the usual scope of process automation. The evening’s presenter, Sagadevan Kanniappen, a familiar name in industry and head of department for product, service and engineering at WIKA Instruments, delivered an insightful and relevant presentation on ‘Microgrids – An Accelerator for Electrification in Africa’.

Kanniappen addressed the urgent challenge of rural electrification across the continent, highlighting the limitations of traditional grid expansion in remote areas. He introduced a structured design approach for extra low voltage (ELV) off-grid photovoltaic DC microgrids, emphasising their potential to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions.

A key highlight was the use of a radial-ring feeder topology, which improves system resilience and minimises voltage drops. Drawing from a South African case study, Kanniappen demonstrated how simulation tools like ETAP can be used to optimise the placement of generation and storage units, significantly enhancing microgrid performance. In addition, he elaborated in technical detail on control system design for microgrids.

The presentation sparked a vibrant discussion on renewable energy, battery technologies and the transformative role of extra low voltage DC microgrids in powering underserved communities. Attendees left with an appreciation of the possibilities of decentralised energy systems.

The SAIMC Johannesburg branch extends its sincere thanks to Sagadevan for an engaging and thought-provoking session that broadened perspectives and inspired meaningful dialogue.

Credit(s)

