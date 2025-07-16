UKZN & Youtility to transform SA’s energy landscape

August 2025 News

In a bold leap toward redefining South Africa’s energy future, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has signed a pioneering joint venture agreement with Hong Kong-based tech company, Youtility. This game-changing partnership will introduce cutting-edge, AI-driven technology set to transform how electricity is managed and distributed, with payments handled through an intelligent, next-generation blockchain billing platform.

Professor Leigh Jarvis, acting director of the UKZN Eskom Power Engineering Programme; Wayne Mostert, director, Youtility; Professor Neil Koorbanally, acting dean of research at UKZN; Professor Anil Chuturgoon, acting deputy vice-chancellor for Research and Innovation at UKZN; Dr Nhlanhla Msomi, director of Innovation at UKZN.

This marks a key milestone in UKZN’s vision to become South Africa’s first predominantly renewable green university, while also marking a significant step forward in developing a blueprint for future national energy distribution. Eskom Distribution, recognising the potential of this innovation, will participate in an observational and advisory capacity positioning UKZN as a national test bed for this next-generation energy technology.

Acting deputy vice-chancellor for Research and Innovation at UKZN, Professor Anil Chuturgoon welcomed the initiative, calling it a defining moment in addressing South Africa’s longstanding energy challenges, “This concept of green energy is going to transform the energy landscape in South Africa,” he said.

Youtility Director, Wayne Mostert spoke of the genius of Youtility’s technology in its next-generation cloud-based, sentient operating system Wizdom, which is touted to be more than just a software suite. “Wizdom is an evolving, AI-driven utility brain with enhanced capabilities which include real-time, decentralised decision making and smart discharge of power into micro and macro grids,” he explained.

Drawing parallels with past tech revolutions, Mostert likened Youtility’s ambitions to the digital disruption of entertainment media, “Where Blockbuster failed to adapt, Netflix scaled using data, agility and customer-centricity. Similarly, Youtility is poised to revolutionise the utility sector through sentient, decentralised and user-empowered infrastructure, creating a new global standard,” he said.

Jarvis further highlighted the far-reaching benefits of the pioneering initiative. “The resolution of the data and real-time nature will open up insight into electricity use and enable unparalleled control of power flow in relation to solar, storage and grid,” he said.

