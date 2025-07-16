UKZN & Youtility to transform SA’s energy landscape
August 2025
News
In a bold leap toward redefining South Africa’s energy future, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has signed a pioneering joint venture agreement with Hong Kong-based tech company, Youtility. This game-changing partnership will introduce cutting-edge, AI-driven technology set to transform how electricity is managed and distributed, with payments handled through an intelligent, next-generation blockchain billing platform.
Professor Leigh Jarvis, acting director of the UKZN Eskom Power Engineering Programme; Wayne Mostert, director, Youtility; Professor Neil Koorbanally, acting dean of research at UKZN; Professor Anil Chuturgoon, acting deputy vice-chancellor for Research and Innovation at UKZN; Dr Nhlanhla Msomi, director of Innovation at UKZN.
This marks a key milestone in UKZN’s vision to become South Africa’s first predominantly renewable green university, while also marking a significant step forward in developing a blueprint for future national energy distribution. Eskom Distribution, recognising the potential of this innovation, will participate in an observational and advisory capacity positioning UKZN as a national test bed for this next-generation energy technology.
Acting deputy vice-chancellor for Research and Innovation at UKZN, Professor Anil Chuturgoon welcomed the initiative, calling it a defining moment in addressing South Africa’s longstanding energy challenges, “This concept of green energy is going to transform the energy landscape in South Africa,” he said.
Youtility Director, Wayne Mostert spoke of the genius of Youtility’s technology in its next-generation cloud-based, sentient operating system Wizdom, which is touted to be more than just a software suite. “Wizdom is an evolving, AI-driven utility brain with enhanced capabilities which include real-time, decentralised decision making and smart discharge of power into micro and macro grids,” he explained.
Drawing parallels with past tech revolutions, Mostert likened Youtility’s ambitions to the digital disruption of entertainment media, “Where Blockbuster failed to adapt, Netflix scaled using data, agility and customer-centricity. Similarly, Youtility is poised to revolutionise the utility sector through sentient, decentralised and user-empowered infrastructure, creating a new global standard,” he said.
Jarvis further highlighted the far-reaching benefits of the pioneering initiative. “The resolution of the data and real-time nature will open up insight into electricity use and enable unparalleled control of power flow in relation to solar, storage and grid,” he said.
For more information contact Sejal Desai, UKZN, +27 83 284 9333, [email protected],ukzn.ac.za/
Further reading:
SEW-EURODRIVE builds regional strength with Gqeberha expansion
News
With the Eastern Cape firmly established as a hub for key industries such as automotive manufacturing, ports, agriprocessing and renewable energy, SEW-EURODRIVE is strengthening its presence in the region through an ongoing significant expansion of its facility in Gqeberha.
Read more...
Functional safety explained
News
The SAIMC supports Pepperl+Fuchs, a National Member, in a free four-part online seminar series focused on Functional Safety.
Read more...
The Future of manufacturing in Africa
News
The future and development of African manufacturing will be discussed extensively at the upcoming Manufacturing Indaba conference, to be hosted on 15 to 16 July 2025 at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.
Read more...
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...
Fostering a collaborative learning environment for sugar producer
SKF South Africa
News
One of South Africa’s leading sugar producers made strategic use of its off-crop season, turning scheduled downtime into an opportunity for both essential maintenance and valuable skills development with the help of SKF
Read more...
TechAccess and Schneider Electric partnership goes from strength to strength
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric, together with its longstanding partner TechAccess, is poised to take the Southern African market by storm.
Read more...
Steinmüller Africa and Eskom uplift eMalahleni communities
News
Steinmüller Africa, in partnership with Eskom, has reaffirmed its commitment to social upliftment by donating essential goods and creating meaningful connections with two impactful community organisations in eMalahleni.
Read more...
The top 10 emerging technologies of 2025
News
The World Economic Forum’s top 10 emerging technologies of 2025 are expected to deliver real-world impact within three to five years and address urgent global challenges.
Read more...
Comtest calibration user group seminar
News
Comtest invites metrology and calibration professionals to a focused technical seminar series aimed at demystifying some of the most common hurdles in inter-laboratory comparisons.
Read more...
Technology leaders shaping 2025
News
In an era where agility, innovation and execution are paramount, ABI Research’s latest report, ‘26 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2025’ identifies the top players shaping the future across key digital technology segments.
Read more...