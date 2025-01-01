Harnessing solutions for industrial applications
August 2025
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Cable technology and harnessing solutions specialist, Lapp offers an advanced range of customised wire harnessing and cable assembly solutions. From plant machinery and automation to renewable energy and industrial equipment, the company delivers value-added engineering through innovation-driven product development, a highly skilled team and flexible manufacturing capabilities. Its comprehensive offering includes wire harness solutions, box build assemblies, energy chain and servo cable solutions to help reduce lead times and enhance operational efficiency.
Warren Harvard, country manager for UK and Ireland said: “We aim to empower customers with reliable, high-quality harnessing solutions tailored precisely to their needs. By combining global expertise with a local, responsive approach, we can help accelerate customer projects and streamline production across the supply chain.”
Through a fully integrated supply chain, state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and strong supplier partnerships, Lapp’s seamless system delivers traceability, visibility and consistent quality across all its manufacturing operations. Efficient operations are ensured by the design of the supply chain management. This is achieved through real-time market insights and precise availability of suitable products when they are needed.
Fast, cost-effective prototyping using advanced 3D printing and simulation tools accelerates product development, enabling customers to bring precisely engineered solutions to market quickly. With more than 900 global experts contributing to the design process, each solution is purpose-built for optimal performance. The Lapp harnessing solutions include comprehensive technical support, including design consultation, process optimisation, quality assurance and onsite assembly. Each service element is aimed at simplifying workflows, reducing costs and allowing customers to focus on their core operations.
For more information contact Lapp UK, [email protected], www.lapp.com/en
